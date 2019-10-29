Radio Logs for October 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Oct. 28

5:45 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

7:52 a.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.

8:08 a.m. Brashear Avenue and Eighth Street; Complaint.

8:27 a.m. 700 block of Greenwood Street; Animal complaint.

8:41 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Welfare concern.

9:31 a.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Phone harassment.

10:23 a.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

10:37 a.m. Brashear Avenue and First Street; Animal complaint.

10:41 a.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Complaint.

10:51 a.m. Second near Egle streets; Animal complaint.

10:56 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

11:01 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.

11:21 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

11:22 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Battery.

11:50 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical emergency.

1:01 p.m. Victor II Boulevard and Redwood Street; Assist.

1:33 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Warrant.

1:43 p.m. 1000 block of Fig Street; Theft.

5:56 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Harassment.

6:01 p.m. Trailer park on Railroad Avenue; Reckless driver.

7:26 p.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Fight.

7:35 p.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

10:09 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.

10:27 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal.

11:18 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Loud television.

11:53 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Loud television.

11:56 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Suspicious person.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

12:01 a.m. 400 block of Leona Street; Welfare check.

12:19 a.m. Robin and Mallard streets; Narcotic activity.

12:37 a.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Complaint.

2:57 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; 911 hang up call.