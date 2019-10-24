Radio Logs for October 24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

5:50 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Theft.

7:26 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic blockage.

7:37 a.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Alarm.

8:22 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Complaint.

10:03 a.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Complaint.

11:36 a.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

12:34 p.m. 900 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up call.

12:36 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

12:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

12:40 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

12:43 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Assistance.

1:07 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

1:13 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Noisy neighbors.

1:20 p.m. 1000 block of Willard Street; 911 hang up call.

1:28 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Report.

1:34 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Fire alarm.

1:35 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Animal.

1:44 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.

1:46 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Custody issue.

1:49 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

1:57 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Harassment.

2:29 p.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Accident.

2:59 p.m. Apple Street; Complaint.

3:24 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Patient escape attempt.

3:32 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Locked out of car.

3:35 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Frequent patrols.

3:56 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Patient escape attempt.

4:49 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:58 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Medical.

5:04 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Welfare check.

5:08 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Locked out of car.

5:15 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

6:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

6:38 p.m. 800 block of Eighth Street; Alarm.

6:54 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

7:58 p.m. Karen and McDermott drives; Disturbance.

8:04 p.m. 400 block of Greenwood Street; Drunk.

8:07 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Fight.

8:21 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Civil matter.

8:37 p.m. Morgan City area; Be on look out.

9:17 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Narcotics.

9:31 p.m. Walnut Drive; Complaint.

9:42 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

9:47 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Open door.

10:07 p.m. Walnut and Vine drives; Disturbance.

10:58 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical emergency.

11:39 p.m. Tourist Center; Suspicious subject.

Thursday, Oct. 24

2:51 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Assist.