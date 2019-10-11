Radio Logs for October 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 10

5:59 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:26 a.m. Iowa Street; Patrol.

7:34 a.m. U.S. 90 eastbound overpass; Stalled vehicle.

8:08 a.m. 1200 block of Youngs Road; Line down.

8:13 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Theft.

8:18 a.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Animal complaint.

8:26 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

8:30 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stand by.

8:58 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Accident.

10:21 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

10:59 a.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Medical emergency.

12:15 p.m. La. 182 City Court area; Accident.

12:27 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Remove a subject.

4:05 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Hang up call.

4:45 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assist.

5:07 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Medical emergency.

5:41 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Fire.

8:17 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

10 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.

10:17 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

10:20 p.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Stand by.

10:54 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Medical.