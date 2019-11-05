Radio Logs for November 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Nov. 4

5:31 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.

5:56 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical.

6:53 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:16 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Welfare check.

8:18 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

8:31 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

10:15 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Medical.

10:39 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

10:48 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

11:27 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical.

11:30 a.m. La. 182; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

12:36 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Harassment.

1:24 p.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Complaint.

1:28 p.m. 1200 block of Chestnut Drive; Medical.

2 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

2:04 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Found item.

4:30 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Suspicious person.

4:43 p.m. Ninth Street and Brashear Avenue; Accident.

5:01 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.

5:16 p.m. 500 block of Lawrence Street; Forgery.

5:41 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Found property.

5:53 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Search warrant.

6:34 p.m. 1800 block of Maple Street; Welfare concern.

7:04 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Disturbance.

8:05 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Assist.

8:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

9:18 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problems.