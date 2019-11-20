Radio Logs for November 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

8:01 a.m. 1500 block of Walnut Street; Theft.

8:10 a.m. Eastbound past Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

8:31 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Hang up call.

10:27 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Complaint.

10:45 a.m. Main Street in Patterson; Warrant.

11:07 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Phone harassment.

11:11 a.m. Glenwood Street; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

12:18 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

12:37 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Fight.

1:19 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Complaint.

1:28 p.m. Centerville; Prisoner transfer.

1:28 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

1:46 p.m. 1300 block of Maple Street; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

3:37 p.m. Fourth and Grove streets; Accident.

3:38 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound; Reckless operation.

4:20 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

4:36 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

5:34 p.m. Ninth and Greenwood streets; Accident.

6:18 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Suspicious person.

6:29 p.m. 200 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

6:38 p.m. Allison Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.

6:49 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

6:54 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Medical.

7:41 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Fire.

11 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

1:14 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:25 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Animal.