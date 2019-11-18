Radio Logs for November 18

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Nov. 15

6:39 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Removal of subject.

8:15 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

8:24 a.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Animal.

9:57 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

10:26 a.m. Second and Dugas streets; Animal.

10:43 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

12:03 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical.

12:38 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.

12:51 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.

1 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.

1:12 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Patrol request.

1:35 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

2:57 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

3:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

3:32 p.m. Cedar and Franklin streets; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Gunshot sounds heard.

3:57 p.m. Garber Street between Levee Road and Federal Avenue; Patrol request.

4:35 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Harassment.

4:47 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic blockage.

4:50 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

6 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

6:03 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Accident.

6:46 p.m. Fifth Street and Louisiana Alley; Patrol.

7:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Remove subject.

7:44 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.

9:03 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Criminal trespassing.

9:16 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

10:20 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.

10:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrols.

10:44 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

11:05 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Stand by.

Saturday, Nov. 16

12:44 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.

5:04 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.

6:37 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

6:41 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

7:01 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.

8:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

9:23 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Assistance.

9:50 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Alarm.

9:59 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

10:37 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

10:40 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

10:45 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.

10:49 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

11:25 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Suspicious person.

12:38 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

12:41 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.

1:13 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

1:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

2:22 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Open door.

2:45 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.

3:17 p.m. Neighborhood Walmart; Complaint.

3:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Fight.

4:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East by Siracusa highrise; Accident.

4:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

5:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Forgery.

6:16 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

6:38 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Harassment.

6:43 p.m. Front and First streets; Reckless driving.

8:05 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.

8:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:52 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.

Sunday, Nov. 17

12:46 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious activity.

3:48 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

3:55 a.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Loud music.

6:29 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Mentally unwell person.

6:57 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.

7:42 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:46 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.

9:08 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Narcotics.

10:02 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.

10:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

10:59 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up.

11:49 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Battery.

12:02 p.m. Second and Kidd streets; Animal complaint.

1:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

1:04 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:23 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

2:32 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.

3:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.

3:12 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Stand by.

4:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

5 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.

6:05 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Alarm.

6:14 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.

8:26 p.m. Patton and Aycock streets; Loud music.

8:30 p.m. 300 block of Duke Street; Medical.

Monday, Nov. 18

12:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

3:05 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Medical.