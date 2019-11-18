Radio Logs for November 18
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 15
6:39 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Removal of subject.
8:15 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
8:24 a.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Animal.
9:57 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Animal.
10:26 a.m. Second and Dugas streets; Animal.
10:43 a.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.
12:03 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Medical.
12:38 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Hit and run.
12:51 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.
1 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up call.
1:12 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Patrol request.
1:35 p.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
2:57 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
3:04 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
3:32 p.m. Cedar and Franklin streets; Complaint.
3:46 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Gunshot sounds heard.
3:57 p.m. Garber Street between Levee Road and Federal Avenue; Patrol request.
4:35 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Harassment.
4:47 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Traffic blockage.
4:50 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
6 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.
6:03 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Accident.
6:46 p.m. Fifth Street and Louisiana Alley; Patrol.
7:17 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Remove subject.
7:44 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Complaint.
9:03 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Criminal trespassing.
9:16 p.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
10:20 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.
10:37 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrols.
10:44 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
11:05 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Stand by.
Saturday, Nov. 16
12:44 a.m. 600 block of Front Street; Alarm.
5:04 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182 East; Alarm.
6:37 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
6:41 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
7:01 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Medical.
8:07 a.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
9:23 a.m. 1600 block of Glenmont Street; Assistance.
9:50 a.m. Glenwood Avenue; Alarm.
9:59 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
10:37 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.
10:40 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:45 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Medical.
10:49 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
11:25 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Suspicious person.
12:38 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
12:41 p.m. 700 block of Justa Street; Theft.
1:13 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
1:41 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
2:22 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Open door.
2:45 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Complaint.
3:17 p.m. Neighborhood Walmart; Complaint.
3:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Fight.
4:11 p.m. U.S. 90 East by Siracusa highrise; Accident.
4:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
5:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
6:09 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Forgery.
6:16 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
6:38 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Harassment.
6:43 p.m. Front and First streets; Reckless driving.
8:05 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:23 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:31 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:52 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.
Sunday, Nov. 17
12:46 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Suspicious activity.
3:48 a.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
3:55 a.m. 1700 block of Filmore Street; Loud music.
6:29 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Mentally unwell person.
6:57 a.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Animal complaint.
7:42 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:46 a.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Assistance.
9:08 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Narcotics.
10:02 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.
10:18 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
10:59 a.m. 1800 block of Sixth Street; 911 hang up.
11:49 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Battery.
12:02 p.m. Second and Kidd streets; Animal complaint.
1:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
1:04 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
2:23 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
2:32 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
3:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.
3:12 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
4:11 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Stand by.
4:13 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
5 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.
6:05 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Alarm.
6:14 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Loud music.
8:26 p.m. Patton and Aycock streets; Loud music.
8:30 p.m. 300 block of Duke Street; Medical.
Monday, Nov. 18
12:15 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
3:05 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Medical.