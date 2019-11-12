Radio Logs for November 12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Nov. 11
6:24 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.
7:07 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.
7:13 a.m. 100 block of Roderick Street; Alarm.
9 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Harassment.
9:13 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Stand by.
10:13 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal.
10:28 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:02 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
12:27 p.m. Villa Apartments; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. Department of Motor Vehicles Building; Alarm.
1:06 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.
1:50 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
1:53 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
2:01 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.
2:47 p.m. Hilda Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
3:15 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Accident.
3:39 p.m. Oil Tank Alley; Welfare check.
5:27 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.
5:33 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Theft.
8:54 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal.
10:10 p.m. 500 block of Marshall Street; Suspicious person.
11 p.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
11:15 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
4:02 a.m. 500 block of Third Street; Alarm.