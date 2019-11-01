Radio Logs for November 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Oct. 31

6:01 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

7:53 a.m. 1200 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problem.

7:55 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

8:24 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

8:53 a.m. La. 70 South; Reckless driver.

9:16 a.m. 3200 block of Jennie Drive; Animal complaint.

9:32 a.m. 3900 block of John Street; Complaint.

9:42 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

9:56 a.m. U.S. 90 bridge; Complaint.

10:54 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

11:41 a.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical emergency.

1:12 p.m. Victor II Boulevard Ball Park area; Complaint.

1:15 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Animal complaint.

2:13 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

2:29 p.m. 900 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

2:33 p.m. 700 block of Versent Street; Assist detectives.

2:50 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Assist Sheriff’s Office.

3:02 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Juvenile problem.

4:09 p.m. U.S. 90; Assist.

4:19 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

4:52 p.m. 600 block of Marshall Street; Patrol.

4:59 p.m. 1400 block of North First Street; Accident.

5:09 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Investigation.

6:02 p.m. 800 block of Alabama Street; Juvenile problems.

6:08 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

7:13 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Disturbance.

9:30 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Poncio Street; Frequent patrols.

Friday, Nov. 1

1:25 a.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Suspicious person.

2:28 a.m. Egle and Shannon streets; Loud Noise.

3:35 a.m. 10 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.