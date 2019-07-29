Radio Logs for July 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, July 26

7:31 a.m. 1700 block of Victor II Boulevard; Removal of subject.

8:20 a.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.

8:29 a.m. 3100 block of Tammy Drive; Stand by.

8:37 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

9:12 a.m. 1000 block of McDermott Drive; Animal complaint.

9:38 a.m. 400 block of Sixth Street; Theft.

9:40 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Trespasser.

9:43 a.m. Fig and Sixth streets; Disturbance.

10:24 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

11:56 a.m. Lake End Park; Suspicious person.

11:59 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Complaint.

12:10 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.

12:14 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical Emergency.

12:57 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

1:34 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Removal of subject.

1:36 p.m. 500 block of Justa Street; Theft.

1:58 p.m. 1700 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

2:07 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Arrest.

2:26 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Stand by.

2:27 a.m. Morgan City High School; Complaint.

2:34 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.

3:41 p.m. U.S. 90 Westbound Bridge Accident; Assistance.

3:57 p.m. 1200 block of South Prescott Drive; Alarm.

3:58 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

3:59 p.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Removal of subject.

4:33 p.m. Duke and Seventh streets; Accident.

6:05 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.

6:08 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

6:25 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

6:26 p.m. Franklin Street and Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.

7:04 p.m. 600 block of Greenwood Street; 911 hang up.

7:24 p.m. 1000 block of Sycamore Street; Complaint.

8:07 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Com-plaint.

9:04 p.m. La 182; Assistance.

9:18 p.m. 7800 block of La 182; Suspicious subject.

9:45 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

9:53 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Arrest.

10:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Warrant.

10:06 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:24 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

10:45 p.m. 500 block of General MacArthur Street; Complaint.

11:31 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

11:34 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.

11:40 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Complaint.

Saturday, July 27

12:08 a.m. 6400 block of La 182; Alarm.

12:25 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

12:32 a.m. Poplar Street; Patrol request.

4:10 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Medical.

6:32 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical emergency.

8:21 a.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Alarm.

11:47 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

12:44 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Welfare check.

1:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and General MacArthur Street; Accident.

2:45 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.

2:49 p.m. Adams and Arizona streets; Disturbance.

3:59 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Warrant check.

4:02 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.

6:20 p.m. 800 block of Roderick Street; Suspicious subject.

6:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

6:54 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Juvenile problem.

7:06 p.m. Levee Road and Front Street; Complaint.

8:16 p.m. La 182 and Ditch Avenue; Suspicious subject.

8:20 p.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Patrol request.

8:55 p.m. Orange Street; Disturbance.

9:20 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

9:20 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Juvenile problem.

9:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Patrol request.

10:11 p.m. 2600 block of Maple Street; Juvenile problem.

10:18 p.m. 1100 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

10:40 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Arrest.

11:56 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

Sunday, July 28

12:25 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Alarm.

12:46 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Loud music.

1:04 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Medical.

1:19 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

1:39 a.m. 500 block of Garber Street; 911 hang up.

3:37 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

3:55 a.m. 1200 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

7:43 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Assistance.

9:44 a.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Narcotic activity.

9:57 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Accident.

11:13 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:58 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.

12:26 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Theft.

1 p.m. Amelia; Assis-tance1:46 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Removal of subject.

1:59 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.

2:57 p.m. Maple and Pine streets; Animal complaint.

3:21 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

5:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Reckless driver.

6:48 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Assistance.

6:52 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Medical.

7:32 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:43 p.m. 900 block of Florence Street; Medical.

7:48 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Arrest.

8:05 p.m. 1000 block of Marshall Street; Complaint.

10:10 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Assistance.

10:37 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:39 p.m. 1100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:49 p.m. Keith Street; Assistance.