Radio Logs for Jan. 29-30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

6:48 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.

9:02 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.

9:18 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.

9:24 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

10:06 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

10:28 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.

10:33 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare check.

11:19 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.

11:22 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:33 a.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Disturbance.

Noon Greenwood Overpass; Stalled vehicle.

12:28 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

2:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

2:21 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.

4:39 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

4:51 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

4:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

7:09 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.

10:14 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Narcotic activity.

10:34 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious person.

11:27 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Gunshot.

Thursday, Jan. 30

12:17 a.m. U.S. 90 East past Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

2 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal.

3:12 a.m. St. Clair and First streets; Arrest.