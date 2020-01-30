Radio Logs for Jan. 29-30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
6:48 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Assistance.
9:02 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Officer stand by.
9:18 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Marguerite Street; Reckless driver.
9:24 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.
10:06 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
10:28 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Juvenile problems.
10:33 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare check.
11:19 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problems.
11:22 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:33 a.m. 300 block of Oriole Street; Disturbance.
Noon Greenwood Overpass; Stalled vehicle.
12:28 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
2:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
2:21 p.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.
4:39 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
4:51 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
4:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
7:09 p.m. 500 block of Onstead Street; Medical.
10:14 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Narcotic activity.
10:34 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious person.
11:27 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Gunshot.
Thursday, Jan. 30
12:17 a.m. U.S. 90 East past Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
2 a.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Animal.
3:12 a.m. St. Clair and First streets; Arrest.