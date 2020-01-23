Radio Logs Jan. 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

8:57 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Suspicious subject.

9:33 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

10:45 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:55 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

1:33 p.m. 1100 block of Front Street; Medical emergency.

7:33 p.m. 3100 block of Lake Palourde Road; Loud music.

7:47 p.m. 300 block of Halsey Street; Theft.

8:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Assistance.

9:02 p.m. Lawrence Street and Federal Avenue; Loud music.

10 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

11:07 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

11:21 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.

11:23 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Thursday, Jan. 23

2 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.

2:48 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.