Radio Logs for Jan. 21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 20

7:31 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

8:32 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Medical emergency.

9:32 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Lost/found property.

10:21 a.m. 300 block of Railroad Avenue; Get belongings.

11:51 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Complaint.

11:59 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Drive; Juvenile problems.

12:14 p.m. 200 block of Amelia Street; Disturbance.

4:50 p.m. Westbound U.S. 90 upramp by Cannatas; Warrant.

5 p.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

5:15 p.m. Lawrence Park; Fight.

5:24 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

5:41 p.m. 100 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

5:47 p.m. Lawrence Park; Medical.

5:51 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Theft.

6:10 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Harassment.

7:39 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.