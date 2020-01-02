Radio Logs for Jan. 2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 30

8:26 a.m. 400 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

10:27 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

10:53 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Forgery.

11:54 a.m. 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Complaint.

2:44 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

4:18 p.m. 2000 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

4:37 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

5:02 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Animal.

5:53 p.m. 300 block of First Street; Complaint.

6:37 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:23 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:43 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Patrol.

7:50 p.m. 600 block of General Hodges Street; Theft.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

12:49 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical emergency.

6 a.m. 1000 block of Garden Street; Alarm.

10:10 a.m. 700 block of Hilda Street; Alarm.

10:13 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Harassment.

12:10 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

12:20 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Loud music.

1:01 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

2:37 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Kimberly Street; Complaint.

5:54 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Theft.

7:05 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Assist St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

7:12 p.m. Zone 1; Fireworks.

7:19 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Accident.

8:06 p.m. Zone 2; Fireworks.

8:42 p.m. 1200 block of Walnut Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:59 p.m. Duke Street; Speeders.

11:53 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

12:05 a.m. Zone 3; Fireworks.

1:16 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

1:24 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

1:34 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

4:31 a.m. 7100 block of Park Road; Complaint.

9:18 a.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

9:57 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Medical.

11:26 a.m. La. 182; Assistance.

1 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Alarm.

2:37 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

3:14 p.m. 700 block of Willow Street; Medical.

3:51 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

4:03 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

4:22 p.m. 100 block of First Street; Suspicious vehicle.

5:39 p.m. 1500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

5:43 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

6:08 p.m. Garber Street; Fireworks.

6:24 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

6:28 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

7:16 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. Sixth and Freret streets; Arrest.

9:09 p.m. 700 block of Egle Street; Fireworks.

9:37 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.

9:42 p.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Loud noise.

Thursday, Jan. 2

1:44 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.

2:20 a.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; 911 hang up call.

2:22 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:38 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Fight.

4:59 a.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.