Radio Logs for Jan. 14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Jan. 13

7:01 a.m. Franklin Street; Wire down.

9:47 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Warrant.

10:03 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:33 a.m. Arkansas and Third streets; Warrant.

10:40 a.m. Sand pit off Levee Road area; Suspicious vehicle.

12:23 p.m. Railroad Avenue to Second Street; Reckless operation.

1:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud music.

2:34 p.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Warrant/Possession of stolen property.

2:38 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Civil matter.

2:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

5:02 p.m. 1000 block of La 70; Complaint.

6:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Barrel in road.

7:24 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

8:23 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

8:26 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.

10:19 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Fire alarm.

10:26 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Removal of subject.

10:37 p.m. Trailer Park on Levee Road; Loud music.

11:34 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

11:59 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

4:04 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Animal.