Radio Logs for Jan. 14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Jan. 13
7:01 a.m. Franklin Street; Wire down.
9:47 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Warrant.
10:03 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:33 a.m. Arkansas and Third streets; Warrant.
10:40 a.m. Sand pit off Levee Road area; Suspicious vehicle.
12:23 p.m. Railroad Avenue to Second Street; Reckless operation.
1:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Loud music.
2:34 p.m. 200 block of Leona Street; Warrant/Possession of stolen property.
2:38 p.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Civil matter.
2:48 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:02 p.m. 1000 block of La 70; Complaint.
6:11 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Barrel in road.
7:24 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
8:23 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
8:26 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.
10:19 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Fire alarm.
10:26 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Removal of subject.
10:37 p.m. Trailer Park on Levee Road; Loud music.
11:34 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
11:59 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Removal of subject.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
4:04 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Animal.