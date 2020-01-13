Radio Logs for Jan. 13
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Jan. 10
7:08 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
7:43 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Accident.
8:54 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.
9:09 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.
9:23 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Medical.
9:44 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal.
10:20 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Theft
10:36 a.m. Bowman St Arrest
10:53 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Accident
11:42 a.m. 700 block of 6th Escort
12:10 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Medical
12:24 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Simple Battery
12:57 p.m. 1200 block of Victor Ii Medical
1:19 p.m. 1300 block of Front Welfare Check
1:35 p.m. David Dr Complaint
2:07 p.m. Mchs Juvenile Problem
2:58 p.m. 1200 block of Victor Ii Complaint
3:33 p.m. Old Bridge Assistance
3:34 p.m. Mcpd Complaint
4:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Fight
7:29 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Patrol request.
7:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrol request.
8:19 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.
9:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:00 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Saturday, Jan. 11
12:15 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
12:38 a.m. Front Street; Suspicious subject.
2:37 a.m. Florence and Everett streets; Suspicious subject.
2:54 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Loud music.
2:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:18 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Open door.
4:24 a.m. Fig and Fir streets; Traffic incident.
5:31 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Filmore Street; Debris in road.
6:03 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.
6:05 a.m. Kimberly Drive; Utilities.
6:11 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
6:23 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Redwood Street; Debris in road.
6:47 a.m. Hwy 90 West; Reckless driver.
7:47 a.m. Sixth Street and Everett Street; Debris in road.
8:07 a.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; 911 hang up.
8:41 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Standby.
9:06 a.m. 3100 block of Jennie Street; Mentally unwell person.
9:11 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
9:29 a.m. Berwick Police Department; Assistance.
9:35 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.
11:44 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.
1:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Harassment.
2:26 p.m. Berwick Police Department; Assistance.
2:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
3:06 p.m. 600 block of Levee Road; Complaint.
4:06 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
5:18 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Animal complaint.
5:49 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.
6:22 p.m. Eleventh Street; Patrol request.
8:28 p.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Suspicious person.
9:20 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.
11:30 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.
Sunday, Jan. 12
12:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
12:16 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Loud music.
12:23 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Hit and run.
1:36 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Loud music.
3:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
6:55 a.m. 1000 block of North First Street; Assistance.
7:21 a.m. Judges Stand; Abandoned vehicle.
7:48 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
8:13 a.m. Russo’s Landing; Stuck vehicle.
8:29 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Medical.
10:22 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
11:48 a.m. North side of town; Vehicle pursuit/arrest.
12:46 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.
1:46 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.
6:23 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.
6:26 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
7:26 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Loud music.
7:45 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Eleventh Street; Loud music.
8:43 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.
8:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
11:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Monday, Jan. 13
1:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.
2:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.
2:55 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.
3:46 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.