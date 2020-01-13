Radio Logs for Jan. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Jan. 10

7:08 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

7:43 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Accident.

8:54 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

9:09 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.

9:23 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

9:44 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal.

10:20 a.m. 200 block of Louisa Theft

10:36 a.m. Bowman St Arrest

10:53 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Accident

11:42 a.m. 700 block of 6th Escort

12:10 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Medical

12:24 p.m. 500 block of Hilda Simple Battery

12:57 p.m. 1200 block of Victor Ii Medical

1:19 p.m. 1300 block of Front Welfare Check

1:35 p.m. David Dr Complaint

2:07 p.m. Mchs Juvenile Problem

2:58 p.m. 1200 block of Victor Ii Complaint

3:33 p.m. Old Bridge Assistance

3:34 p.m. Mcpd Complaint

4:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Fight

7:29 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Patrol request.

7:58 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Patrol request.

8:19 p.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up.

9:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

10:00 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:15 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

12:38 a.m. Front Street; Suspicious subject.

2:37 a.m. Florence and Everett streets; Suspicious subject.

2:54 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

2:56 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:18 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Open door.

4:24 a.m. Fig and Fir streets; Traffic incident.

5:31 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Filmore Street; Debris in road.

6:03 a.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.

6:05 a.m. Kimberly Drive; Utilities.

6:11 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.

6:23 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Redwood Street; Debris in road.

6:47 a.m. Hwy 90 West; Reckless driver.

7:47 a.m. Sixth Street and Everett Street; Debris in road.

8:07 a.m. 800 block of South Everett Street; 911 hang up.

8:41 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Standby.

9:06 a.m. 3100 block of Jennie Street; Mentally unwell person.

9:11 a.m. 1400 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

9:29 a.m. Berwick Police Department; Assistance.

9:35 a.m. 300 block of First Street; Alarm.

11:44 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.

1:26 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Harassment.

2:26 p.m. Berwick Police Department; Assistance.

2:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

3:06 p.m. 600 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

4:06 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

5:18 p.m. 400 block of Lawrence Street; Animal complaint.

5:49 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious person.

6:22 p.m. Eleventh Street; Patrol request.

8:28 p.m. 2200 block of Elm Street; Suspicious person.

9:20 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Complaint.

11:30 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Traffic incident.

Sunday, Jan. 12

12:11 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

12:16 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Loud music.

12:23 a.m. La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard; Hit and run.

1:36 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Loud music.

3:24 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.

6:55 a.m. 1000 block of North First Street; Assistance.

7:21 a.m. Judges Stand; Abandoned vehicle.

7:48 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

8:13 a.m. Russo’s Landing; Stuck vehicle.

8:29 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Medical.

10:22 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:03 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.

11:48 a.m. North side of town; Vehicle pursuit/arrest.

12:46 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

1:46 p.m. Sixth and Greenwood streets; Disturbance.

6:23 p.m. Garber Street; Patrol request.

6:26 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:26 p.m. 200 block of Utah Street; Loud music.

7:45 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Eleventh Street; Loud music.

8:43 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Complaint.

8:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Monday, Jan. 13

1:28 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Medical.

2:53 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious vehicle.

2:55 a.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Loud music.

3:46 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.