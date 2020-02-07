Radio Logs for Feb. 6-7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Feb. 6

6:07 a.m. La. 70; Complaint.

7:44 a.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

8:08 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Animal.

8:17 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Juvenile problem.

9:35 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Utilities.

9:56 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Juvenile problem.

10:11 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

10:48 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal.

10:53 a.m. 500 block of Levee Road; Animal.

11:33 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.

12:18 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

12:58 p.m. 100 block of Brownell Street; Animal.

1:21 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Juvenile problem.

1:22 p.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Animal.

1:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Animal.

1:53 p.m. La. 70; Reckless driver.

1:54 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

1:57 p.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Stand by.

2:22 p.m. Berwick; Assistance.

3:01 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

3:01 p.m. Morgan City High School; Fight.

3:43 p.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Complaint.

4:25 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Mentally ill person.

4:38 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Suspicious person.

4:40 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

4:55 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Mentally ill person.

5:12 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Accident.

5:33 p.m. 900 block of Palm Street; Medical.

5:43 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

9:43 p.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.

10:01 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

11:54 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.

Friday, Feb. 7

1:24 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

1:33 a.m. 700 block of Cottonwood Street; Alarm.