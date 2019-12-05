Radio Logs for December 5

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:23 a.m. La. 182 Bridge; Stalled vehicle.

7:34 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

7:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

8:34 a.m. General Hodges and Sixth streets; Complaint.

8:47 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

9:55 a.m. La. 70 /U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

10:01 a.m. Youngs Road; Patrol request.

10:24 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:44 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

11:23 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

12:29 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Standby.

1:35 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

1:56 p.m. 1750 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

2:12 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Theft.

2:19 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

3:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.

3:28 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.

4:00 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.

4:06 p.m. Second and Adams streets; Animal complaint.

6:21 p.m. Central Catholic; Medical.

6:40 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

6:52 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

6:59 p.m. Teche Medical Plaza; Suspicious person.

7:26 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Fight.

7:55 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.

8:19 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

8:36 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Active warrant person.

11:03 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Loud music.

Thursday, Dec. 5

12:52 a.m. Walnut Street; Animal.

1:58 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.

4:03 a.m. Motel 6; Welfare check.