Radio Logs for December 5
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
7:23 a.m. La. 182 Bridge; Stalled vehicle.
7:34 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
7:38 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:34 a.m. General Hodges and Sixth streets; Complaint.
8:47 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
9:55 a.m. La. 70 /U.S. 90 Junction; Stalled vehicle.
10:01 a.m. Youngs Road; Patrol request.
10:24 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Arrest.
10:44 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.
11:23 a.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
12:29 p.m. 200 block of Halsey Street; Standby.
1:35 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.
1:56 p.m. 1750 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.
2:12 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Theft.
2:19 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
2:43 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
3:20 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Arrest.
3:28 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.
4:00 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Medical.
4:06 p.m. Second and Adams streets; Animal complaint.
6:21 p.m. Central Catholic; Medical.
6:40 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.
6:52 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
6:59 p.m. Teche Medical Plaza; Suspicious person.
7:26 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Fight.
7:55 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious person.
8:19 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
8:36 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Active warrant person.
11:03 p.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Loud music.
Thursday, Dec. 5
12:52 a.m. Walnut Street; Animal.
1:58 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
4:03 a.m. Motel 6; Welfare check.