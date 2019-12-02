Radio Logs for December 2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Nov. 29
5:54 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Open door.
6:49 a.m. 500 block of Everett Street; Warrant.
7:46 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; 911 hang up call.
9:39 a.m. 300 block of Ditch Avenue; Speeder.
11:07 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
12:29 p.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Get belongings.
1:14 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical emergency.
1:36 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Attempted suicide.
2:21 p.m. U.S. 90 exit to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Reckless driver.
2:45 p.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Assist Sheriff’s Office.
2:55 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Unlock vehicle.
3:42 p.m. Belanger Street; Complaint/smoke.
5:28 p.m. Fourth Street and Brashear Avenue; Domestic disturbance.
6:09 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
7:05 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Theft.
7:11 p.m. Lake End Park; Accident.
7:13 p.m. Lake End Park; Complaint.
8:23 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
9:02 p.m. Bayou Vista; Assistance.
10:06 p.m. Sixth and Duke streets; Loud music.
10:45 p.m. Lake End Park; Loud music.
11:37 p.m. Northside Trailer Park; Suspicious person.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:02 a.m. 500 block of Arenz Street; Loud music.
1:04 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Medical.
1:19 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
6:43 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.
8:44 a.m. 1800 block of Dale Street; Complaint.
10:23 a.m. Patterson Police Department; Warrant.
10:31 a.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Animal complaint.
10:54 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Fire.
11:40 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.
12:38 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.
1:55 p.m. 3000 block of Francis Street; Complaint.
3:27 p.m. Pine Street near Elm Street; Traffic stop /warrant.
5:34 p.m. 1500 block of North Third Street; Medical.
6:23 p.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Patrol.
6:37 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
6:43 p.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Fight.
7:48 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
9:36 p.m. Park Road; Reckless driver.
10:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
10:42 p.m. U.S. 90 West by Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
10:45 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.
11 p.m. U.S. 90/ La. 70 Junction; Traffic incident.
11:12 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Drunk person.
11:18 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
11:53 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Reckless driver.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Midnight 7500 block of La. 182; Drunk person.
12:04 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Harassment.
12:47 a.m. 300 block of Third Street; Alarm.
1:31 a.m. Bayou Vista; Be on lookout for armed robbery.
1:40 a.m. 300 block of Brashear Avenue; Mentally unstable woman.
2:21 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:29 a.m. 400 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.
2:44 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
2:48 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious person.
2:54 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Medical.
3:06 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Lights on at school.
3:55 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Loud music.
4:03 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Open car door.
4:22 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Fight.
4:43 a.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Unauthorized entry.
6:04 a.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Trespassing.
9:14 a.m. Park Street; Complaint.
9:20 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.
9:43 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.
9:45 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Accident.
11:23 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound Morgan City area; Suspicious person.
12:10 p.m. 200 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.
12:42 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
1:19 p.m. 2300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Complaint.
1:22 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Animal complaint.
2:13 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.
4:59 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:42 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Simple battery.
5:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:12 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
6:38 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Active warrant.
6:50 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:28 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Harassment.
7:31 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
7:57 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:22 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Narcotic smell.
8:24 p.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:41 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Harassment.
8:43 p.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
9:22 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
9:44 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Active warrant.
11:26 p.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Fire.
Monday, Dec. 2
12:06 a.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Medical.
1:30 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
2:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Simple battery.
3:23 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
4:07 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
4:40 a.m. Old Donut Shop; Medical.