Radio Logs for December 12

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:06 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

7:42 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

8:17 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

9:08 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Theft.

9:52 a.m. 700 block of Maryland Street; Medical.

10:59 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Forgery.

11:11 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

11:24 a.m. 300 block of Second Street; Removal of subject.

11:34 a.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Theft.

12:02 p.m. Marguerite and Seventh streets; Reckless driving.

2:41 p.m. 300 block of Leona Street; Frequent patrols.

2:47 p.m. 1000 block of Federal Avenue; Accident.

2:53 p.m. 1800 block of Front Street; Theft.

3:46 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Harassment.

4:10 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

5:05 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Medical.

5:41 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

6:02 p.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Disturbance.

6:10 p.m. 900 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.

6:15 p.m. La. 182 Bridge area; Assistance.

8:20 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

9:55 p.m. 2300 block of Maple Street; Medical emergency.

Thursday, Dec. 12

12:03 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

1:14 a.m. Berwick; Assistance.

2:50 a.m. 700 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.

3:42 a.m. La. 182 Bridge; Assistance.

4:05 a.m. Marguerite and Sixth streets; Pursuit.