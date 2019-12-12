Radio Logs for December 11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:23 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street: Patrol.

7:28 a.m. U.S. 90/La. 70 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

7:55 a.m. 1100 block of Florence Street; Animal.

8:20 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.

8:47 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Drug activity.

8:52 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

10:20 a.m. Lake End Park; Fire alarm.

10:53 a.m. 6700 block of La. 182; Accident.

11:47 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal.

11:49 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Animal.

12:05 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal.

1:21 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Accident.

1:38 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Shoplifting.

1:55 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

2:25 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Animal.

3:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

3:44 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Stand by.

3:47 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Juvenile problem.

4:53 p.m. Shannon Homes; Arrest.

5:08 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

5:12 p.m. U.S. 90/La. 70 Junction; Stalled vehicle.

5:19 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic blockage.

5:27 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Animal complaint.

5:42 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

5:44 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.

6:14 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Patrol request.

6:45 p.m. Egle and Shannon streets; Medical.

6:55 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Removal of subject.

7:13 p.m. Duke and Florence streets; Animal complaint.

7:31 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

8:23 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal complaint.

8:37 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

8:44 p.m. 1700 block of Cedar Street; Animal complaint.

9:21 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Animal complaint.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

12:08 a.m. Second Street and Brashear Avenue; Suspicious subject.

12:18 a.m. Levee Road and Front Street; Suspicious vehicle.

12:26 a.m. Egle and Arkansas streets; Suspicious subject.

12:38 a.m. Fourth and Arenz streets; Suspicious subject.

2:49 a.m. 200 block of Mallard Street; Medical.