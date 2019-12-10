Radio Logs for December 10

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 9

6:48 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Vehicle burglary.

8:15 a.m. 600 block of Aucoin Street; Animal.

8:26 a.m. Onstead and Mayon streets; Assistance.

8:41 a.m. Assumption Sheriff’s Office; Inmate transport.

9:11 a.m. 2200 block of Maple Street; Complaint.

9:23 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

9:31 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic blockage.

9:48 a.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Standby.

10:03 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:19 a.m. Morgan City Police Department: Complaint.

10:54 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.

10:59 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

12:26 p.m. 800 block of Franklin Street; Reckless driver.

12:43 p.m. 800 block of Front Street; Arrest.

12:55 p.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

1:02 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.

1:10 p.m. U.S. 90 West up-ramp; Traffic blockage.

1:42 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Complaint.

2:18 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Arrest.

2:36 p.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Animal.

3:23 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

3:34 p.m. 1200 block of Kenneth Street; Smoke smell.

3:39 p.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Vehicle burglary.

3:50 p.m. 7400 block of 182; Complaint.

4:41 p.m. Greenwood Street and La. 70; Accident.

5:06 p.m. Onstead and First streets; Frequent patrols.

5:10 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.

5:39 p.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

7:54 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

8:05 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Telephone harassment.

9:33 p.m. Shannon Street; Arrest.

11:30 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

12:53 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

1:22 a.m. Belanger and Sixth streets; Suspicious subject.

2:03 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Arrest.

2:52 a.m. Federal Avenue and Oil Tank Alley; Suspicious subject.