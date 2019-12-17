Radio Logs for Dec. 17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 16

6:40 a.m. 500 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

8:01 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

8:48 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Threats.

8:59 a.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:11 p.m. 200 block of South Railroad Avenue; Animal complaint.

12:40 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:48 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

3:20 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Get belongings.

3:35 p.m. 700 block of Canton Street; Warrant.

3:55 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Medical emergency.

5:16 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant.

6:25 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

6:34 p.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Removal of subject.

7:22 p.m. Wytchwood and Roderick streets; Accident.

8:04 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

8:24 p.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.

9:17 p.m. 500 block of First Street; Disturbance.

9:32 p.m. 2700 block of Shaw Drive; Suspicious person.

11:02 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.

11:11 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:06 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:48 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Suspicious person.