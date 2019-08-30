Radio Logs for August 30
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Aug. 29
6:56 a.m. 800 block of Front Street; Complaint.
7:14 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical call.
7:55 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
8:04 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal complaint.
8:08 a.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Arrest.
8:13 a.m. 1100 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
8:31 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
8:49 a.m. 300 block of Arkansas Street; Animal complaint.
9:14 a.m. 1600 block of Mayon Street; Harassment.
10:02 a.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.
10:10 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical call.
10:25 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical call.
12:06 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
12:30 p.m. Area of Chennault and Halsey streets; Suspicious person.
12:34 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
12:40 p.m. 900 block of Poplar Street; Animal complaint.
1:14 p.m. Dixie Homes; Animal complaint.
1:40 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Escaped inmate.
1:59 p.m. 700 block of Third Street; Suspicious vehicle.
2:35 p.m. Willard Street; Animal complaint.
2:49 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:20 p.m. Walmart; Accident.
3:24 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Complaint.
3:32 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problem.
4:18 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problem.
5:03 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite; Complaint.
5:20 p.m. Belanger And Second; Animal complaint.
5:48 p.m. 600 block of Third; Animal complaint.
5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
6:05 p.m. 300 block of Union Street; Theft.
6:44 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Animal complaint.
7:43 p.m. La. 70; Arrest.
7:45 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Complaint.
7:47 p.m. 300 block of Iowa Street; Reckless operation.
8:11 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
8:12 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.
8:13 p.m. Fig Street; Reckless operation.
10:21 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
10:34 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
Friday, Aug. 30
1:10 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
4:28 a.m. Railroad Av-enue and Myrtle Street; Complaint.