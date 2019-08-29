Radio Logs for August 29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

6:38 a.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

7:19 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

8:22 a.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

8:55 a.m. 600 block of Bush Street; Assistance.

9:56 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic blockage.

11:18 a.m. 800 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

11:47 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.

11:58 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

12:53 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Animal complaint.

1:06 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Accident.

1:10 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Fire.

1:17 p.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

1:40 p.m. First Street and Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.

1:51 p.m. Teche Regional Medical Center parking lot; Accident.

2:31 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.

4:15 p.m. 300 block of Pershing Street; Complaint.

4:18 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Medical emergency.

4:33 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.

4:43 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Animal complaint.

5 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Accident.

5:48 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Suspicious vehicle.

7:34 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:42 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

7:59 p.m. 200 block of Florida Street; Juvenile problem.

8:02 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Criminal damage to property.

8:13 p.m. 1000 block of Hilda Street; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

9:33 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

9:39 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

Thursday, Aug. 29

12:32 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

1:50 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.