Radio Logs for August 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

7:42 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Warrant arrest.

8:01 a.m. Freret Street; Animal complaint.

8:17 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Juvenile arrest.

8:31 a.m. La. 70 around Victor II Deli; Accident.

9:21 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

9:21 a.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Speak with officer.

9:46 a.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Animal complaint.

10:59 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Debris.

11:45 a.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.

12:03 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Drugs.

1:01 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.

1:17 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Levee Road; Accident.

1:29 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.

2:15 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Court arrest.

2:55 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assist/protective custody order.

3 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.

3:11 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.

3:46 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Court arrest.

4:40 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Smoke.

4:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

4:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.

5:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire alarm.

5:27 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.

5:58 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

6:54 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Assistance.

8:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.

9:15 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

10:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost item.

10:26 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

10:52 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

2:49 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious person.