Radio Logs for August 28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
7:42 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Warrant arrest.
8:01 a.m. Freret Street; Animal complaint.
8:17 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Juvenile arrest.
8:31 a.m. La. 70 around Victor II Deli; Accident.
9:21 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.
9:21 a.m. 200 block of Brownell Homes; Speak with officer.
9:46 a.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Animal complaint.
10:59 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Debris.
11:45 a.m. Freret Street and Federal Avenue; Accident.
12:03 p.m. Morgan City Police Department lobby; Drugs.
1:01 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
1:17 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Levee Road; Accident.
1:29 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Theft.
2:15 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Court arrest.
2:55 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assist/protective custody order.
3 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Theft.
3:11 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Criminal damage to property.
3:46 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Court arrest.
4:40 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Smoke.
4:47 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
4:52 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Medical.
5:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Fire alarm.
5:27 p.m. La. 182 and Roderick Street; Accident.
5:58 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
6:54 p.m. 500 block of Leona Street; Assistance.
8:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Hit and run.
9:15 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10:09 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Lost item.
10:26 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.
10:52 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
2:49 a.m. 500 block of Orange Street; Suspicious person.