Radio Logs for August 27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 26

7:16 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Animal complaint.

7:28 a.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Animal complaint.

7:47 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Juvenile problems.

10:31 a.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found.

10:45 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Theft.

10:52 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Reckless driver.

10:54 a.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Harassment.

11:19 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

12:07 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Theft.

12:20 p.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Street; Fire alarm.

12:29 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

1:06 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Threats.

2:11 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Accident.

2:26 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

2:48 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Possible theft.

4 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

4:27 p.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

4:27 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Disturbance.

4:28 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Street; Complaint.

4:45 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Drunk.

5:38 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

6:42 p.m. 100 block of Montana Street; Theft.

6:53 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

6:56 p.m. Patton and Halsey streets; Loud music.

7:53 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Eleventh Street; Frequent patrol.

8:46 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Disturbance.

9:39 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Loud music.

11:17 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Medical.