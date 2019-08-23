Radio Logs for August 23

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Aug. 22

7:27 a.m. Victor II Boulevard and La. 70; Traffic incident.

7:31 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Hit and run.

7:34 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Alarm.

9:04 a.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Medical.

9:29 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

9:44 a.m. 500 block of Railroad Avenue; Trespassing.

9:49 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Civil matter.

10:02 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Assistance.

10:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

11:50 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

12:52 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Frequent patrols.

2:08 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Welfare check.

3:38 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driving.

5:21 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Assist.

5:59 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Suspicious vehicle.

6:57 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Stalled vehicle.

7:22 p.m. Driving While Intoxicated Check Point; Arrest.

7:59 p.m. David Drive and La. 182; Arrest.

9:04 p.m. Aycock Street and Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subjects.

9:11 p.m. Foot of Greenwood Overpass; Animal in road.

9:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance/arrest.

9:30 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

9:33 p.m. Greenwood Overpass; Suspicious subjects.

10:16 p.m. Justa Street and La. 182; Arrest.

11:28 p.m. 2400 block of Sixth Street; Telephone harassment.