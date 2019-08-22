Radio Logs for August 22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

8:08 a.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Theft.

10:19 a.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.

12:15 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.

12:34 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

1:01 p.m. La. 182 and Florence Street; Accident.

1:33 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Accident.

2:00 p.m. Fourth Street and Railroad Avenue; Accident.

2:05 p.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Officer stand by.

2:08 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Stalled vehicle.

2:17 p.m. La. 70/U.S. 90 junction; Accident.

4:12 p.m. 2700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

4:13 p.m. 400 block of Second Street; Complaint.

4:48 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

4:48 p.m. 1500 block of Filmore Street; Complaint.

5:49 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Theft.

5:51 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Auto accident.

5:52 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:52 p.m. Morgan City High School Stadium; Complaint.

8:21 p.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Warrant.

8:25 p.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Alley; Patrol.

8:34 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Street; Domestic disturbance.

9:05 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Disturbance.

9:16 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

10:30 p.m. Foot of La. 182 bridge; Assist Berwick Police Department.

11:11 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

Thursday, Aug. 22

12:31 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

4:18 a.m. 2500 block of Elm Street; Open door.