Radio Logs for August 20

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 19

7:12 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:16 a.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

7:20 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Animal complaint.

7:23 a.m. Fig Street and La. 70; Accident.

7:25 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Theft.

8:41 a.m. Bayou Boeuf Locks; Animal complaint.

9:23 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; 911 hang up call.

9:27 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

9:43 a.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Medical emergency.

9:45 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal complaint.

9:53 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Welfare check.

10:18 a.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Animal complaint.

10:19 a.m. 600 block of First Street; Criminal damage to property.

11:01 a.m. 1400 block of Chatsworth Drive; Medical emergency.

11:34 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.

12:11 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare check.

12:42 p.m. La. 70; Arrest.

12:53 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

1:07 p.m. Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

1:42 p.m. Hickory Street; Complaint.

1:55 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Worthless check.

3:02 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic blockage.

3:04 p.m. Maitland; Traffic direction.

3:22 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.

3:43 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:48 p.m. Area of General MacArthur Street; Suspicious person.

4:40 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Stand by.

4:58 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Arrest.

5:03 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Identity theft.

5:12 p.m. Old Bridge; Assistance.

5:19 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

5:35 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.

5:46 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.

6:06 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Removal of subject.

7:23 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

7:46 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

8:28 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Medical.

8:51 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Medical.

8:58 p.m. Glenwood Street; Alarm.

9:58 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Patrol request.

10:11 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

12:26 a.m. Everett Street; Complaint.

1:01 a.m. 900 block of Sycamore Street; Medical.