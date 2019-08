Radio Logs for August 16

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, August 15

5:27 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

6:43 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Suspicious vehicle.

7:41 a.m. 1400 block of Front Street; Medical.

7:47 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Juvenile problem.

7:49 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Arrest.

7:50 a.m. 1300 block of Second Street; Juvenile problem.

8:32 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Assistance.

8:37 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Medical.

9:37 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical.

10:14 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Arrest.

10:38 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.

10:42 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Complaint.

10:59 a.m. Terrebonne Street; Stalled vehicle.

12:05 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Crash.

12:19 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

1:11 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.

1:42 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Alarm.

1:47 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.

3:18 p.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Complaint.

3:26 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Loud music.

3:35 p.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Complaint.

3:46 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

4:15 p.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; 911 hang up.

4:23 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

4:46 p.m. Levee Road; Animal complaint.

6:18 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

6:50 p.m. La. 70/ U.S. 90 Junction; Assistance.

7:51 p.m. 800 block of David Drive; Fire.

7:56 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Standby.

8:19 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Loud music.

9:37 p.m. 2100 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:02 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.

Friday, August 16

12:47 a.m. Teche Regional Medical Center; Removal of subject.

1:02 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Suspicious person.

1:35 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical emergency.

1:45 a.m. La. 70; Traffic blockage.

2:12 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

2:27 a.m. 500 block of First Street; Assistance.

3:55 a.m. 10 block of Glenwood Street; Alarm.

4:21 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Suspicious person.