Radio Logs for August 15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, August 14

5:20 a.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Animal complaint.

7:35 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

8:06 a.m. Brashear and Federal avenues; Utility.

8:20 a.m. 500 block of Fourth Street; Juvenile problem.

8:23 a.m. 300 block of Everett Street; Removal of subject.

9:55 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

12:53 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.

1:46 p.m. 400 block of Federal Avenue; Assistance.

1:48 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Theft.

2:27 p.m. 1300 block of Oil Tank Road; Animal complaint.

3:11 p.m. La. 70; Utility.

4:20 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Suspicious vehicle.

4:52 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Loud music.

4:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

5:34 p.m. 900 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.

5:54 p.m. Stephensville; Assistance.

6:04 p.m. 2300 block of Elm Street; Animal complaint.

6:30 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Animal complaint.

6:41 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Shoplifting.

6:44 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

7:15 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Medical emergency.

8:29 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Hit and run.

8:47 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

9:39 p.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Medical emergency.

11:34 p.m. 600 block of Kentucky Street; Suspicious person.

11:56 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.

Thursday, August 15

1:21 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Drunk person.

2:28 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Removal of subject.

3:05 a.m. 600 block of Duke Street; Animal complaint.

4:46 a.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.