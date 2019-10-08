Police: Woman had drugs, unrestrained child in vehicle

A Morgan City woman was stopped for swerving while driving and found to have drugs, no driver’s license and a child that was unrestrained in the vehicle, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Felicia Lanette Soto, 26, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in presence of person under 17 years of age, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no child restraint, driver must be licensed and driving on roadway lined for traffic.

A deputy was patrolling La. 317 near Alice C Road when he observed a vehicle swerve onto the grassy area and then cross over the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Soto. During the stop, the deputy located drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Soto, Smith said. Soto had no driver’s license and a child was in the vehicle without being properly restrained. She was jailed with no bond set.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Hurbert Terrell Lovett, 56, of Wilson Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled.

A deputy received a tip due to the “Warrant Wednesday” post on social media from someone who knew the location of Lovett. The deputy traveled to a location on Marguerite Street in Morgan City and made contact with Lovett. Lovett was advised of the active warrants and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Giovanni Landero Munoz, 26, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:09 a.m. Saturday for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in Cypremort Point in reference to a female subject who was intoxicated and had been injured by falling. The deputy made contact with the female, three juveniles, and two male subjects, one who was later identified as Munoz. Through the investigation, Munoz was developed as the person who purchased alcohol for the group. She was jailed and released on a $2,500 bond.

—Robin Gossett Hebert, 56, of Three B’s Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving while intoxicated and no license plate.

A deputy was dispatched to a traffic incident at a local business in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with one of the drivers, identified as Hebert. Through the investigation, dispatch advised the deputy of the active warrant for Hebert. She was jailed with bail set at $10,000.

—Effie Latessia Wiltz, 35, of Arlington Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving on roadway lined for traffic and possession of marijuana.

—Tikisia Garrett Young, 42, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 East in Centerville when he observed a vehicle cross the centerline and travel in the middle of the roadway for a short period of time.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Wiltz, and a passenger, Young. Through the stop, drugs belonging to both women were found. Both were arrested and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

—Robert D. Gray Jr., 58, of Ursuline Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. A deputy was stationary on U.S. 90 facing east in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Gray. Through the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

—Donald Anthony Lahoste, 53, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Sunday for a charge of driving while intoxicated. A deputy was dispatched to La. 182 West in Patterson in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy observed the vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop making contact with the driver identified as Lahoste.. During the stop, Lahoste, exhibited signs of intoxication. The deputy conducted field sobriety in which Lahoste performed poorly. Lahoste was transported to the Berwick Police Department for chemical testing which showed his blood alcohol content at .152 g/%. Lahoste was jailed and released on a $5,000 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—John P. Yates, 39, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine (2-28 grams), second offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear. An officer on patrol observed Yates in an intoxicated condition at a local business on La. 182.

A warrants check revealed 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. During his arrest, the officer located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his possession, Blair said. Yates was jailed.

—Marquita Craft, 35, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft under $1,000 (value at $162.60) and a warrant for the charge of failure to appear. Officers responded to a call of a theft at a local business on La. 182. Officers were advised by management they witnessed Craft attempt to exit the store with merchandise she did not purchase valued at $93.78. The officer also located $70.10 in merchandise still concealed in a bag that was in Craft’s possession. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Dezzie Jane Booty, 40, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute and possession of a legend drug.

—Leeann Nicole Jones, 33, of Azalia Drive in Donner, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of introduction of contraband into a peanl institute and possession of a legend drug.

The correctional staff at the Morgan City Police Department conducted a contraband search of the jail facility. During the search, inmate Jones was located concealing contraband on her person. She was found concealing tobacco, lighter, and 3 pills identified as Hydroxyzine Pamoate 50 mg. During the investigation it was learned that when the contraband search began,inmate Booty had Jones conceal the contraband from officers. Both Booty and Jones were arrested, booked, and remain jailed.

—Kade Simon, 27, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 70 and Greenwood Street The driver was identified as Simon. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Seth Allen Lovett, 32, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday on a charge of attempted vehicle burglary and a warrant for failure to appear. A witness observed Lovett pulling on door handles attempting to gain entry into vehicles in a shopping center on La. 182, Blair said. The witness alerted an officer working an off-duty detail at a local business. The officer located and detain Lovett until patrol units arrived. A warrant check revealed 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Charles Herman Pittman, 49, of Uranus Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Monday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine (under 2 grams) and introduction of contraband into a penal institute. An officer on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a closed business on Brashear Avenue. The officer made contact with the two occupants of the vehicle.

One of the occupants was identified as Pitman. While the officer was speaking to Pittman, the officer observed suspected methamphetamine residue in plain view, Blair said.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 was called to the scene. The K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics. Officers located suspected marijuana inside the vehicle where Pittman was sitting. Pittman was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at the Morgan City Police Department Pittman was found to have two baggies of suspected methamphetamine concealed on his person. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Robert Norris, 30, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle. Officers were dispatched to a residence on Rose Street in Berwick in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact in the residence with Norris. A warrants check was conducted and officer’s learned that Norris had an outstanding warrant for his arrest through St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Alysha Carlton, 29, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for the charge of theft. Officers responded to a residence on Oregon Street in an attempt to locate Carlton who had an active warrant for her arrest held by the Berwick Police Department. She was jailed with bond set at $1500.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.