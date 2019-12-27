Police: Where there's smoke, there's arrest

A deputy saw a vehicle in a parking lot with smoke coming from an open door and the smell of marijuana was present, leading to a search and the arrest of an Amelia man on drug charges, St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said in a news release.

—Son Thai Lam, 36, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

A deputy was in the parking lot of a local business in Amelia when he observed a vehicle with smoke emitting from the open door, and he smelled the odor of marijuana. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Lam, and three passengers. During the investigation, marijuana and cocaine belonging to Lam were found. Lam was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lam was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Smith also advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 84 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Bradford Garrard Jones Sr., 41, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana. A transportation deputy made contact with Jones when he transported Jones to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Jordyn Michael Smith, 19, of Mariette Place in Gray, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple assault. A transportation deputy made contact with Smith when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and later released on a $750 bond.

—Peter Louis Jr., 68, of Tiger Road in Centerville, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless operation and simple criminal damage to property. A deputy was dispatched to the U.S. 90 frontage road in Centerville in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The deputy observed a vehicle against a shed at a residence with damage to the fence poles at the residence. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Louis, sitting in a ditch near the vehicle. Louis was transported to the Franklin Police Department for chemical testing, which showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.089 g%. He was jailed with a $3,000 bail.

—Conley Thomas Jones, 70, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 east in Siracusaville when he observed Jones, who he knew was driving under suspension, driving a vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Jones. K9 Chara was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff and responded to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. He was jailed with a $4,500 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 106 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Shelia Kimbo, 45, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Monday on a warrant for identity theft. Kimbo was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest for an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department where Kimbo was identified as a suspect in utilizing the victim’s identity for financial gain. A warrant for Kimbo’s arrest was obtained. She was jailed.

—Carlie Carol Adams, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Monday on a warrant for the charges of hit and run, no driver’s license and switched license plate. Adams was located at the Morgan City Police Department. She was placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was jailed.

—Thomas James Aucoin Jr., 40, of Belle River Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Monday on a charge of resisting an officer by giving false information and on warrants for three counts of failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Aucoin at a local motel on La. 182. Initially, Aucoin gave officers a false name.

Officers learned Aucoin’s real identity and discovered he was wanted on several active warrants. The warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City, 16th District Court, and 23rd District Court held active warrants for failure to appear on previous charges. He was jailed.

—Jonathon Lee Singleton, 49, of Gabriel Street in Patterson, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Monday on charges of turn signal violations, first offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers patrolling the area of Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street observed a traffic violation. The officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Singleton. Singleton was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Vincent A. Thomas Jr., 26, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for twelve counts of failure to pay fines. Thomas was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—David Mire, 43, of Velma Court in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery (strangulation) and a warrant for the charge of interference with emergency communication.

Mire was located at a residence on La. 182 and placed under arrest for active warrants he held for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed.

—Wilbur J. Richard Jr., 35, of Murial Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for fourteen counts failure to pay fines and a warrant for three counts failure to pay probation fees.

Richard was transported from the Lafayette Parish Detention Center to the Morgan City Police Department for active warrants he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Jaiveianna Jones, 22, of Lawrence Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of battery on a police officer. Officers responded to a local business on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed a verbal altercation involving two individuals. An officer tried to escort one of the individuals identified as Jones out of the business when Jones turned and struck one of the officers. She was jailed.

—Tagger M. Rosson, 22, of Dawn Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for two counts failure to pay fines, a warrant for failure to appear for trial and a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Rosson was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. A warrant check was done on Rosson and it was determined he held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Patrick Gregg, 50, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. He was jailed with bail set at $176.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.