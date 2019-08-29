Police: Shoplifting leads to multiple drug charges

Officers who caught a woman shoplifting also discovered that she possessed drugs, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported in a news release.

—Amber Lee Lovell, 32, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Monday on charges of theft under $1,000, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice tampering with evidence, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamines, hydrocodone, and Xanax, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws drug free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Johnathan Paul Theriot, 34, of Rose Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Monday on charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamines, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws drug free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were at a local business speaking to management about an upcoming event at the store. While officers were in the store, they observed Lovell discarding merchandise she had concealed, Blair said. Lovell was observed shopping with a second individual identified as Theriot. While officers were speaking to Lovell, she attempted to swallow a plastic bag of suspected marijuana. Officers were able to retrieve the bag of suspect marijuana and placed Lovell under arrest. During the investigation, officers learned Lovell had concealed merchandise valued in the amount of $86.22.

Officers learned Lovell and Theriot had arrived at the store in a vehicle that was parked in the parking lot. During the search of the vehicle, officers located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Lovell and Theriot were located in possession of illegal narcotics within a posted drug-free zone. Officers learned the suspected narcotics were destined for sale in the Morgan City and Berwick area. Both Lovell and Theriot were jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 43 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—David Anthony Sons, 46, of North First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear. An officer came into contact with Sons on Front Street. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Kim Lynell Jones, 50, of Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Monday on warrants for charges of failure to return lease moveable and failure to appear. Jones turned herself into the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants. She was jailed.

—Josh J. Henry, 38, of Marshall Lane in Napoleonville, was arrested at 10:39 p.m. Monday on charges of first offense possession of marijuana and possession of crack cocaine. Officers observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, officers came into contact with one of the passengers, Henry. He was found in possession of suspected marijuana and crack cocaine. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 39 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jericha Jane Sweetser, 28, of Cecilia Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:24 a.m. Monday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker, driving under suspension, and no record of insurance. A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near the Frontage Road in Amelia observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sweetser. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Sweetser was driving under suspension. Sweetser was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Nov. 8.

—Jody Ray Cubbedge, Jr., 43, of Mars Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamines, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of legend drug without a prescription. A deputy responded to a residence on Mars Road to assist agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole regarding narcotics they found on one of their clients. The deputy made contact with the agents and with Cubbedge. Illegal narcotics were found that belonged to Cubbedge. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Rhondalyn Ronelvia Butler, 33, of Tall Timbers Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods under $500. Butler turned herself into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for her arrest. Bail has been set at $500.

—Deandre Fitzgerald Wardsworth, 34, of Reba Street in Natchitoches, was arrested at 10:34 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Wardsworth was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency on an active warrant for his arrest. Bail has been set at $33,306.15.

—Ian Robert Martin, 21, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate light required. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Cameron when he observed a vehicle without an operable license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Martin. During the stop, drugs were located inside the vehicle, Smith said. Martin was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Jonathan Hernandez Parker, 36, of Michigan Street in Baytown, Texas, was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday on charges for possession of synthetic cannabinoids. A K-9 deputy was assisting with a traffic stop on La. 182 in Berwick when he made contact with Parker. During the investigation, drugs were found on his person. Parker was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Sandra Ann Streva, 42, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage and first offense driving while intoxicated. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Siracusa when he observed a vehicle cross the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Streva. While the deputy was speaking with Streva, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her person. The deputy conducted field sobriety in which she performed poorly, Smith said.. Streva was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing which tested her blood alcohol level at 0.264g%. She was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Shannon Conely, 31, of Carmen Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:53 a.m. Monday on charges of simple battery involving domestic violence and resisting officers by force, and warrants for Morgan City Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana less than 14 grams and contempt of court. He was jailed with no bond set.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest:

—Darla Percle, 31, of Fourth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Monday on a warrant for 3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft. She was jailed with a $400 bond set.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Austin Williams, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested on Friday on charges of probation/parole violation. Williams was convicted of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling related to an arrest on Feb. 20, 2018. As a result of that conviction, Williams was sentenced to a term of incarceration and was ordered to serve a probationary period. Upon release, Williams was to honor specific conditions of probation. On July 30, Judge Jessie Leblanc determined that Williams had violated those conditions and ordered a warrant for his arrest. Williams was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.