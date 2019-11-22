Article Image Alt Text

Police: Runaway teen still missing

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 10:23am
Staff Report

On Monday, Berwick Police Department received a report of a runaway teenager from the Berwick area.
As of Thursday at 2 p.m. Berwick Police Department is still seeking information concerning the runaway juvenile, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.
The girl in question is identified as a white female named Emma Claire Dugas Hover. She is 16 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Emma was last seen in Berwick on Sunday night and was discovered missing from her residence around 8 a.m. Monday morning.
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of the juvenile that could help law enforcement or if you see her, please contact Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710 or dial 911.

