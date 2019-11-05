Article Image Alt Text

Police responded to disturbance at local medical facility

Tue, 11/05/2019 - 12:10pm

Morgan City Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance between two individuals visiting a local medical facility on Marguerite Street today at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.
The caller advised of a possible weapon that may be involved. Officers responded to the scene and one arrest was made. A knife was located at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time and more information will be released at a later time.

