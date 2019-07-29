Police Report for July 26

Staff Report

A Morgan City man, charged with identity theft, has been arrested and is being detained for Immigration Customs Enforcement agents, said Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. in a news release.

—Elmer Enrique Hernandez, 36, of Morgan City, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Thursday on warrants for identity theft, forgery, and unlawful possession of fraudulent documents. Berwick Police Department received a complaint from a subject in Texas indicating that he was the victim of an identity theft.

The victim provided information that the suspect used his identity at a local business in Berwick to obtain employment in St. Mary Parish. Berwick officers were able to gather in-formation from that business, which lead to another business also in St. Mary Parish.

Hernandez was located and found to be in possession of fraudulent documents, Leonard said.

Hernandez was jailed with no bond set and also has a detainer for Immigration Customs Enforcement. During the investigation, it was determined that over $6,000 in taxes were charged to the victim as a result of this identity theft.

Leonard also reported the following arrest:

—Todd Aucoin, 50, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Thursday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Berwick officers received a call about a stalled vehicle on the U.S. 90 bridge in the east bound lane. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Aucoin. After conducting a driver’s license check, it was determined that Aucoin had an expired driver’s license that was also suspended. He was jailed and released after posting a $126 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported the Morgan City Police Department responded to 38 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Chad M. Carmouche, 39, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear to pay fines. Carmouche was located and placed under arrest in the area of Federal Avenue and Greenwood Street for active warrants he held for the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—David T. Francois, 47, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine. Francois was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant. He was jailed.

—Nikki R. Mayon, 37, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for contempt of court. Mayon was arrested in the City Court of Morgan City for contempt of court. She was jailed.

—Nakeisa Walker, 39, of Domino Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to pay probation fees. A patrol officer located Walker in the area of Wren Street and placed her under arrest for an active warrant. She was jailed.

—Dawn R. Height, 50, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Thursday for charges of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Suboxone), obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and warrants for failure to pay probation fees and failure to appear.

Height was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Freret Street.

A warrants check was done, and it was determined Height held active warrants for the City Court of Morgan City and Franklin Police Department.

During the course of the stop, the officer located suspected Suboxone in Height’s possession, Blair said. Reports indicate that Height attempted to swallow the suspected Suboxone. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 50 complaints and re-ported the following arrests:

—Chad Toups, 45, of Doris Street in Amelia, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Thursday for two charges of criminal damage to property and two charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Lake Palourde Road and Friendship Alley in reference to a residential burglary. Deputies made contact with the complainant who identified Toups as a suspect. During the investigation, it was learned Toups had damaged property and entered the residence, Smith said. Toups was jailed with no bail set.

—Courtney J. Long, 40, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of driving on right side of road and driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard and U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle operating in the left lane, driving below the posted speed.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Long. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Long was driving under suspension. She was jailed and released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 16.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.