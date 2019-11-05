Police: Morgan City man arrested after trying to flee

A Morgan City man fled the scene of a disturbance before officers arrived, but was seen by Berwick police and was chased through Berwick into Bayou Vista and back into Morgan City, ending in his arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Louis Alton Bourque, 33, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:47 a.m. Monday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer, as a fugitive and on a warrant for the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Officers were called to investigate a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on Onstead Street. While officers were responding to the complaint, the Morgan City Police Department received a second call identifying Bourgue as the person causing the disturbance, Blair said.

Officers were informed Bourque had fled the area headed toward Berwick. Officers from Berwick Police Department were able to locate Bourque traveling on U.S. 90. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from officers. Bourque traveled to Bayou Vista before turning around heading back toward Morgan City. Officers were able to pursue Bourque back into Morgan City as he traveled to an address on Walnut Drive and finally surrendered to officers. A warrant check revealed 16th District Court held an active warrant. He was placed jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 113 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Traylon Anthony Grogan, 27, of Wren Street in Morgan City was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Grogan at a local business on La. 70. A warrants check revealed City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant. He was jailed.

—Jason James Ashley, 31, of Iberia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Ashley was turned over to the Morgan City Police Department by a Bonding Recovering Agency. Ashley failed to appear on his court dated for City Court of Morgan City and the 16th District Court. He was jailed.

—Brandon Michael Delozier, 32, of Cypress Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. on charges of tail light violation, first offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. \An officer patrolling the area of La. 182 and Cottonwood Street observed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Delozier. The officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and Delozier was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Delozier was jailed.

—Alysha M. Carlton, 29, of Laverna Street in Gonzales, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Sunday on a charge of theft under $1,000.

—Jessica Bourgeois Hue, 37, of Andras Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of second offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were called to a local business on Seventh Street about two individuals who appeared to be under the influence of an illegal narcotic. Officers came into contact with Carlton and Hue who appeared to be under the influence. During the officer’s investigation, Carlton was found to have stolen merchandise and concealed it in her purse.

The stolen item was valued at $8.70. Additionally, Hue was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They both were jailed.

—Nathaniel Lawerence Wicks, 21, of Hiden Acres Street in Houma, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. on Sunday for charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and second offense possession of marijuana.

—Austin Cole Williams, 20, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:46 p.m. Sunday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana.

The Morgan City Police Department received a call about a reckless driver in the area of La. 70 near the intersection of U.S. 90. Officers responding to the call located the vehicle on U.S. 90 traveling west. Upon the officer locating the vehicle, the officer also observed several traffic violations while attempting to stop the vehicle. Upon conducting a traffic stop the driver was identified as Wicks along with a passenger, Williams. Both Wicks and Williams were found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Blair said. They were jailed.

—Robert S. Rotolo, 43, of Rosemary Street in Patterson was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Scarlette Marie Burkart, 38, of Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Sunday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

Officers were called to a Park Road address about a domestic disturbance. Officers came into contact with Rotolo and Burkart. During the officer’s investigation, it was learned that Rotolo and Burkart were involved in a dating relationship and had committed a battery on one another, Blair said. Officers observed signs of a battery on both Rotolo and Scarlett. They were jailed.

—Kentrell Francis Diggs, 27, of Opelousas Street in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Monday on warrants for probation violation and five counts of contempt of court. Officers came into contact with Diggs on Brashear Avenue. A warrants check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 135 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Kirk Joseph Coleman, 59, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to return to jury duty after lunch. A deputy made contact with Coleman at a residence on Uranus Street and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the active warrant. Coleman was jailed and released on a judicial release.

—Carla Theresa Gagliano, 47, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Lake Palourde Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The deputy made contact with a complainant who stated that Gagliano had struck the complainant earlier. The deputy made contact with Gagliano at her residence and she admitted to striking the victim. She was jailed and later released on her own recognizance.

—Jevon Ray Lively, 27, of Domingue Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate light. A booking deputy made contact with Lively when he was brought in on a bond surrender at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Zhane Jatasha Pool, 25, Old Jeanerette Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving on a roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle cross over the solid white line. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Pool. Through the stop, marijuana belonging to Pool was found, Smith said. Pool was arrested and released on a summons to appear on Feb. 7.

—Ashley Marie Schildwachter, 28, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of leash law violation. A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Schildwachter. Dispatch advised that Schildwachter held an active warrant through the Patterson Police Department. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Darnelle Jones, 48, of Park Place in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace and simple battery. Officers responded to a disturbance call at a Fifth Street residence in Berwick. Officers learned that Jones was creating a verbal disturbance. Officers made contact with Jones and were able to determine through investigation that Jones had been screaming at family members, had flipped a table in the kitchen causing damages and had committed a battery. He was jailed and released on a $477 bond.

—Salomon Cabanilla Carvajal, 36, of Lake Palourde Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of two tail lights required, driving under suspension, and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine). Officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 when they observed a vehicle traveling with no tail lights.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with the driver who was identified as Carvajal. Officers learned that Carvajal had a suspended driver’s license. He was placed under arrest and later to found in possession of Cocaine. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Cody Fryou, 29, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Jacobs Street in reference to a subject trespassing on private property. The complainant indicated that they did not know the male subject and that it appeared that the male subject was under the influence of a narcotic. Officers responded to the location and located Fryou on Nicklaus Street. Officers indicated that he was under the influence of a narcotic which was causing him to hallucinate. He was jailed and released on a $3,000 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Marlon Davis, 39, of Railroad Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Saturday on charges of simple battery involving domestic and simple assault. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Christopher Danthony Dumas, 23, of Mercello Street in Thibodeaux, was arrested at midnight Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was jailed with bond set at $2327.

—Devin Michael Leblanc, 18, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Sunday on charges of speeding 16-19 over. He was jailed and released on a $565 bond.