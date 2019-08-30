Police: Marijuana seized at local home

Detectives executing a search warrant found $1,100 worth of marijuana in a Morgan City residence, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Amy Navarro, 50, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws drug-free zone.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Terrebonne Street. During the search, detectives located several packages of suspected marijuana with a street value of $1,100, Blair said. Detectives also located a digital scale and packaging materials used in the sales of illegal narcotics. During the investigation, it was learned that Navarro was selling marijuana in the Morgan City area, Blair said. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 35 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Jessy Miles, 31, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:57 p.m.. Wednesday on charges of simple assault, second offense possession of marijuana, illegal use controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of an illegal firearm.

Officers responded to a complaint of a person making threats to commit bodily harm to another individual. The complainant identified Miller as the individual making threats, Blair said. Officers located Miller at an Arizona Street residence. While speaking to him, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana inside the residence. Officers also observed several small children present in the residence.

Morgan City Police K-9 Officer “Dally” was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. Officers located suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a sawed-off shotgun. A computer check revealed Miller was a convicted felon. He was jailed.

—Korianne Marie Parker, 30, of Carol Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:33 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear. Parker was located at the Morgan City Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant for City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Korianne Parker Buck, 30, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday on five warrants for failure to appear on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, two counts possession of Alprazolam, two counts possession of Hydrocodone, possession of Subutex, possession of acetaminophen/codeine, operating a vehicle without proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts illegal use/consumption/possession or distribution of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, possession of anabolic steroid, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer.

Deputies made contact with Buck at her residence in reference to the active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Jamal Andjuan Harvey, 30, of Goode Street in Houma, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday on charges of expired or no inspection sticker and driving under suspension. A deputy was patrolling the area of La.182 near Siracusa Road when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Harvey. The deputy learned that Harvey was operating with a suspended license. Harvey was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Jonathan Wayne Ashley, 31, of Ninth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine (less than two grams), obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, and introducing/possessing contraband in any municipal or parish prison or jail. Ashley was located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on an active warrant. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Tyrese M. Fontenot, 20, of Trevinot Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Fontenot was located at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse on an active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

—David Vincent Battaglia, 52, of Mamie Drive in Schriever, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. Thursday on charges of hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.

A deputy was traveling in the Amelia area when he observed a vehicle in the parking lot of a local business with severe damage to the passenger side.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Battaglia. During the investigation, the deputy learned Battaglia was involved in a crash and left the scene, Smith said. While speaking with Battaglia, the deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test on Battaglia which he performed poorly. Battaglia was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing which he refused. He was jailed with bail set at $3,500.

—Jason Paul Cavalier Sr., 44, of Hilda Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for simple assault and failure to appear on the charge of improper turn and/or fail to give proper turn signals. Deputies observed Cavalier leaving a local business in Bayou Vista and were aware of the active warrants for his arrest. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Cavalier. He was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported the following arrests:

—Colby Roy, 26, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting an officer. He was jailed and released on a $627 bond.

—Rebecca Causie, 28, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for Berwick Police Department on charges of careless operation hit and run. She was jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.