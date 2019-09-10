Police: Man went 103 mph on motorcycle, fled officer

A Donaldsonville man was doing 103 mph on a motorcycle and led a chase involving Morgan City police, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Patterson Police, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Nicholas Leblanc, 28, of St. Simon Place in Donaldsonville, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicle without required equipment or unsafe, aggravated flight from an officer, no driver’s license on person, no motorcycle endorsement, and resisting an officer.

An officer patrolling U.S. 90 saw a motorcycle traveling at what appeared at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer activated his radar, which showed the motorcycle traveling at 103 mph. The officer attempted to catch the motorcycle and called for assistance from other agencies.

The driver of the motorcycle then passed a St. Mary sheriff’s deputy, who joined the chase. The driver turned into a residential area and pulled into a driveway at which time he dropped the motorcycle and ran on foot. Officers from the Patterson Police Department helping in the chase caught the driver as he attempted to enter a wooded area. The driver identified as LeBlanc was placed under arrest, Blair said.

LeBlanc was found not to have his driver’s license on his person, nor did he have a motorcycle endorsement. The motorcycle was found to have unsafe equipment which resulted in the additional charges. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 144 calls for service and the following arrests were made:

—Tracy Vidos III, 40, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance methamphetamine, no turn signal, and improper lane use. An officer in the area of the U.S. 90 and La.182 intersection saw a vehicle turn without using a signal and then drive in both lanes of the roadway. The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Vidos, Blair said.

During the stop, the officer obtained consent to search the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamine, the chief said. Vidos admitted to the officer that the suspected methamphetamine was his. He was jailed.

—Daniel Espinoza, 42, of Idaho Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery and fraudulent use of an identification card.

Officers were called to an Idaho Street residence due to a battery that had taken place. Officers learned that the suspect had run from the scene before they arrived, Blair said. They were able to locate a subject near the area and brought him back to the scene where he was identified as Espinoza. Espinoza then gave officers a Texas ID card, which was found to be fake. He was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Gregory Hartman, 67, of Oregon Street in Berwick was arrested at 6:15 p.m. Friday on charges of simple cruelty to animals and a warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of attempted distribution of cocaine.

Officers were dispatched to Oregon Street in reference to a small dog running loose with a collar that was tight. The dog ran into a residence identified as the residence of Hartman. Officers recognized the dog as belonging to Hartman due to recent complaints about the dog being malnourished.

Officers observed the collar on the dog was cutting into the dog’s neck and it was bleeding, Leonard said. Officers rendered aid and took the dog into custody for further treatment. Officers learned that Hartman had active warrants for the 16th Judicial Court. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Marvin Mejia-Aguilar, 32, of Jerica Street in Galliano, was arrested at 11:55 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license. Officers were patrolling in the area of U.S. 90 East when they observed a vehicle travelling with no headlights or taillights. The vehicle was traveling at speeds of 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted and Mejia-Aguilar was identified as the driver. He was jailed and released on a $302 bond.

—Raven Burise, 28, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Saturday on charges of license plate light required, driving under suspension, no insurance, and for a warrant for failure to appear to the 16th Judicial District Court on charges of issuing worthless checks.

Officers were patrolling the area of Bowman Street when they observed a vehicle operating without a working license plate light. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Burise. It was learned that Burise’s driver’s license was suspended and she had an active warrant for the 16th Judicial District Court. She was jailed and released on a $1500 bond.

—Sarah Watson, 26, of Marquis Manor in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Sunday on charges of first offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), improper lane usage, and texting while driving. Officers were patrolling the area of La. 182 when they observed a vehicle swerve and cross the white fog line and the solid yellow line of the roadway. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Watson.

Officers indicated that Watson had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath and person. Officers advised that Watson admitted to drinking and also texting a friend while driving. A field sobriety test was conducted on which Watson performed poorly, Leonard said.. Watson was placed under arrest and transported to Berwick P.D. for the state’s breath test which she refused to submit a sample. Officers obtained a no refusal search warrant for her blood, which was acquired with results pending. She was jailed and released on a $3,250 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 903 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Euclide Legnon, 70, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Friday on two warrants for charges of residential contractor fraud and exploitation of the infirm. Legnon turned himself into the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on the active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Shane Orion Suire, 23, of Carol Drive in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of heroin and simple burglary. A deputy received an anonymous call of a subject at a business in Amelia who held active warrants for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Suire and confirmed the active warrants. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Malcomb Jerome Williams III, 20, of Trevino Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Williams turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with bail set at $350.

—Ricardo Zermeno, 21, of Aycock Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. Saturday on charges of obedience to offer/traffic signs and driving under suspension. A deputy was conducting a funeral escort on the corner of La. 182 and Aycock Street in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle proceed past his unit while blocking traffic. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Zermeno, Smith said.

The deputy learned through dispatch that he was driving under suspension. Zermeno was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Dec. 2.

—Kacy Bonin Sons, 34, of Nevada Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of forgery and possession of alprazolam. A deputy was traveling east on La. 182 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle driving on the shoulder of the highway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Sons. The deputy was advised by dispatch that Sons held the active warrants for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Christopher Thomas Singleton, 33, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace by language and resisting arrest/officer. Deputies were dispatched to Friendship Alley in Amelia in reference to gunshots being fired. The deputies made contact with Singleton who became irate with another subject. During the arrest, Singleton resisted. He was jailed with bail set at $3,000.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Ronald J. Theriot reported the following arrest:

—Quvando Henry, 28, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a firearm (concealed) by a convicted felon.

Investigators learned a subject was contacted on Facebook Marketplace in reference to a dirt bike he had for sale. On Aug. 8, the subject agreed to meet the potential buyer in the Breaux Bridge area. Upon meeting with two subjects, one of the subjects asked to drive the dirt bike. Simultaneously, the second subject produced a handgun and robbed the victim of several personal items. The two suspects were identified by investigators as Henry and Kelvondrick Zeno, 18, of Breaux Bridge, Theriot said.

Henry was jailed with bond set at $80,000. Zeno is still currently wanted on charges for principal to armed Robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Kelvondrick Zeno, to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071, via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.