Police: Man tried to escape from Morgan City jail

A Centerville man ran from the Morgan City jail, but officers chased and caught him before he got very far, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Alton Michael Kemp Jr., 32, of Verdun Lane in Centerville, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple escape. Kemp Jr. was being processed for release to another agency on an active warrant when he ran from the jail facility with officers pursuing him, Blair said. He was captured within a short distance of Morgan City Police Department. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 56 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Sally Scott, 42, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Scott was located at a residence on Aucoin Street and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

—Oscar Quintanilla Elizondo, 33, of Victor II Boulevard in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Thursday on charges of window tint violation, driving under suspension, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (THC oil), possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for two counts failure to appear.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Elizondo. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension. During the traffic stop, K-9 Dally was called to the scene to assist in the investigation. K-9 Dally alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Officers located suspected methamphetamine, THC oil, and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Earl Simmons, 27, of Third Street in New Orleans, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, resisting an officer,= and domestic abuse battery. Officers were called to a local business on La. 70 about a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they came into contact with the victim and Simmons. The officer learned that the victim and Simmons were in a dating relationship. Officers observed Simmons was in an intoxicated condition and learned he had committed a battery on the victim, Blair said.

The officer observed signs that were consistent with a battery on the victim. When the officers attempted to arrest Simmons, he began to resist by pulling away from the officers. He was eventually placed in handcuffs. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Jeanne Marie Pisani, 61, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday on a felony charge of probation violation and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of distribution of suboxone. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency on an active warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Conley Thomas Jones, 70, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of Joseph Street in Morgan City when he observed a male subject, later identified as Jones, walking in a dimly lit area. The deputy conducted a welfare stop and during the investigation, drug paraphernalia was located on his person. Jones was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court on Nov. 8.

—Jason Matthews, 37, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

—Ricky David Pillaro, 63, of First Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies were patrolling the area of La. 182 West in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle cross the centerline. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Mathews, and a passenger, Pillaro. Through the stop, drugs belonging to Pillaro were found. The deputies learned that Matthews held an active warrant for his arrest. Both were jailed. Bail has been set on Matthews at $13,370.91. No bail has been set on Pillaro.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.