Police: Man struck officers during arrest, at jail

Officers responded to an intoxicated man in Morgan City who struck a police officer while being arrested and later struck a correctional officer and police officer at the jail, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Earl Simmons, 27, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, two counts battery on a police officer and battery on a corrections officer.

Officers were called to a Shaw Drive residence for a person causing a disturbance. Officers came into contact with Simmons who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. When officers attempted to arrest Simmons, he struck one of the arresting officers. He was handcuffed and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. During the booking process, Simmons struck a police officer and correctional officer. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 109 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Carl Singleton, 23, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (2 to 28 grams).

—Joshua Johnson, 34, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (2 to 28 grams).

Officers were called to the intersection of Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue to investigate a vehicle crash. Officers identified Singleton as the driver and Johnson as a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Singleton and Johnson were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Both were jailed.

—Brittan Michael Boudreaux, 35 of Elizabeth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine (2 to 28 grams) and a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Boudreaux in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street. A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. During his arrest, officers located suspected methamphetamine in his possession. He was jailed.

—Misty Gaudet, 32, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for driving under suspension. Officers came into contact with Gaudet on Glenwood Street. A warrants check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed.

—Donte Jovan Harris, 24, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on warrants for theft under $1,000 and four counts failure to appear. Harris was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest for active warrants held by the Morgan City Police Department and the City Court of Morgan City. The theft warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Oct. 30. Harris was captured on video surveillance shoplifting at a local business. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Luiny Ixcot De Leon, 29, of Duke Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of no driver’s license. Officer conducted a traffic stop on La. 182. The driver was identified as De Leon. A computer check revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license. He was jailed.

—Christopher Lee Martin, 33, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Sunday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, resisting an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (Buprenorphine), possession of methamphetamine (2 to 28 grams) and a warrant for failure to appear. Officers came into contact with Martin on Egle Street. When officers first came into contact with Martin, he gave the officers a false name. During the investigation, officers discovered his real name.

A warrants check revealed the 16th District Court held active a warrant for his arrest. During the arrest, Martin refused to comply with officers. He was handcuffed and placed under arrest. He was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and Buprenorphine. He was jailed.

—Eliza Williams, 30, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

—Amanda Maria Rudolph, 32, of Orphans Homes Road in Baldwin, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Sunday on a charge of simple battery.

Corrections officers were alerted to an altercation between two inmates being housed at the Morgan City Police Department Correctional Facility. During the investigation, it was discovered Williams and Rudolph committed a battery on one another. Both were jailed.

—Joseph Michael Metoyer, 32, of University Drive in Natchitoches, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Sunday on charges of turn signal violation and obstruction of justice. Officers observed a traffic violation on U.S. 90 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Metoyer. Officers observed Metoyer swallow suspected marijuana to conceal it from officers. He was jailed.

—Sharell Enola Gregorieff, 32, of Camille Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Monday on a warrant for two counts failure to appear. Gregorieff was placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 93 complaints and the following arrest was made:

—George Lane Torres, 28, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:49 a.m. Monday on a warrant for parole violation. A deputy was handling a complaint when he made contact with Torres. A National Crime Information Center check revealed that Torres held an active warrant out of Austin, Texas. He was jailed and is awaiting extradition to another agency.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Joseph Acosta, 27, of Grove Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 90 on a vehicle for speeding. Officers made contact with Acosta and learned that his driver’s license was suspended. He was jailed and later released on a $126 bond.

—Ashley Dehart, 45, of Vivian Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday on charges of first offense driving while intoxicated and careless operation. An officer in the area of La. 182 observed a vehicle driving in a careless manner.

A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with Dehart. Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and Dehart performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he submitted a breath sample of .192G% BAC. He was jailed and later released on a $3,000 bond.

—Jose Novella-Hernandez, 30, of 123rd Street in Galliano, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a charge of improper lane usage. An officer observed a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on the U.S. 90 Bridge.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and officers made contact with Novella-Hernandez. He was jailed and later released on a $126 bond.

—Jessica Martin, 40, of Sixth Street in Morgan City was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Sunday on charges of switched license plate and no insurance. Officers observed a suspicious vehicle coming from a residential area. Upon checking the license plate it was learned that the license plate belonged on another vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers made contact with Martin. It was also learned that the vehicle did not have valid insurance. She was jailed with a $252 bond.

—Sharell Gregorieff, 32, of Jones Street in Berwick was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Monday on two Morgan City Police Department warrants.

A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for traffic violation. Gregorieff was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. A warrants check showed that she had two active warrants through the Morgan City Police Department. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department and jailed.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Frank Peavy, 47, of Gerami Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Saturday on charges of violation of protective order, theft, criminal trespass and disturbing the peace. He was jailed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center with no bond set.

—Palmer Cox IV, 55, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Sunday on charges of suspended driver’s license and speeding 45 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was jailed with bond set at $582.