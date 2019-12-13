Police: Man broke into home with residents inside

A man entered a home through a bedroom window while residents were in the house, and fled when the police were called, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Timothy Collier, 20, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a Terrebonne Street residence due to a subject being inside a residence. Officers were given a name and description of the suspect and searched the area.

Collier saw the officers searching and he ran from them, but was caught hiding under a house a short time later. Officers learned from the victim that Collier entered the residence through a bedroom window and fled once the victim called the police. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 27 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Brian Joseph Delaune Jr., 34, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated domestic abuse battery, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, simple kidnapping, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation with no accident and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Delaune was also arrested on three warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of stolen things, attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Little Pine Lane in reference to a welfare concern. The deputy made contact with a person who stated that Delaune had shown up at the residence under the influence of drugs and had grabbed another person. Later, two deputies located Delaune in a vehicle on Lagonda Street in Bayou Vista. Through the investigation, drugs were found in the vehicle. Dispatch advised deputies of the active warrants for Delaune, and he was jailed with no bail set.

—Bailie Robin, 18, of Charlotte Road in Patterson, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Female juvenile, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was dispatched to a location on La. 182 in Patterson in reference to a fight. The deputy was informed that the two females, one identified as Robin and the other identified as a juvenile, were involved in a physical altercation. The deputy transported Robin to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. The juvenile female was arrested and released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. Robin was jailed and released on a $1,000 bond.

—Male juvenile, 14, of Morgan City, was arrested at 5 a.m. Thursday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, reckless operation with accident and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was completing an investigation on the La. 182 bridge when he observed a vehicle turn onto Brashear Avenue traveling in the wrong direction. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, the driver continued to travel. A Morgan City Police Department officer arrived to assist and the driver’s vehicle struck the Morgan City Police Department unit. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as the juvenile male. During the investigation, marijuana was located in the vehicle. The juvenile was arrested and later released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Deondra D. Franklin Walker, 23, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was jailed and released on a $6,000 bond.

—Maria G. Izaguirre, 52, of Laura Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Thursday on charges of speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph zone and first offense driving while intoxicated. She was jailed with no bond set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Jennifer Carmody, 33, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension and expired motor vehicle inspection. She was jailed and released on a $378 bond.