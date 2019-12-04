Police: Man accused of threatening witness

A Morgan City man was arrested on a warrant for threatening a witness in a pending criminal case. During the arrest, officers found crack cocaine in his possession, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Aldwin Renee Cox, 54, of Union Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Nov. 27 on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for the charges of intimidation of a witness and aggravated assault.

The warrants stem from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Nov. 19. The Morgan City Detective Division received information Cox had threated a witness in a pending criminal case. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Nov. 27, detectives located Cox at the intersection of Fifth and Everett streets. During the arrest, Cox was found in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 54 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Derrick James Leonard, 41, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Monday on charges of hit and run, criminal damage to property under $1,000 and careless operation of a vehicle. Officers investigating a hit and run accident located the suspect vehicle in the area of Levee Road. The driver was identified as Leonard. Investigating officers were able to identify the vehicle from damage and debris from the scene of the accident. Leonard was jailed.

—Anthony Paul Adams, 35, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Nov. 27 on a warrant for a charge of tattooing minors. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on Nov. 17.

Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department obtained information Adams tattooed a person under 17 years of age without parental consent and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. On Nov. 27, Adams was located at his residence and placed under arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—Louis Gerard Green, 27, of Sager Brown Road in Baldwin, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. Deputies were traveling on Middle Road in Bayou Vista when they observed a vehicle with no operable license plate light.

he deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Green. Marijuana belonging to Green was found and dispatch advised the deputies that Green’s license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Michael Lee Jennings, 61, of Tabb Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear for the charge of simple criminal trespass. Deputies went to a residence on Egle Street in reference to Jennings, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputies made contact with Jennings and he was jailed with no bail set.

—Tyler Andrew Wilson, 47, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Saturday on a Lafayette Parish warrant for failure to appear for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Rena Kathleen Wilson, 40, of Nini Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy went to a residence on Nini Lane in Bayou Vista in reference to T. Wilson, who held an active warrant through Lafayette Parish. The deputy made contact with T. Wilson and advised him of the active warrant for his arrest.

The deputy also made contact with R. Wilson and during the investigation drug paraphernalia belonging to R. Wilson was found. R. Wilson was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7. T. Wilson was jailed and is being held for transfer to another agency.

—Frankie B. Sauce, 37, of M Street in Patterson, was arrested at Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and driving on a roadway lined for traffic. A deputy traveling on Road Cypress Road observed a vehicle cross the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sauce. During the stop, marijuana belonging to Sauce was found. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Palmer Cox IV, 54, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of use of headlights. A booking deputy made contact with Cox when he transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from another agency. He was jailed and released on a completed sentence.

—Leslie Paul Johnson, 25, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Friday on charges of resisting arrest or officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession or firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Dianna Lane in Patterson in reference to shots fired. The deputy made contact with the complainant who stated what happened and soon after, the deputies made contact with Johnson, who fled on foot. Johnson was jailed with no bail set.

—Jade Aucoin, 27, of Renwick Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 27 on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Aucoin was surrendered to the Morgan City Police Department by a bonding recovery agency. She was jailed.

—Brianna Mitchell, 24, of Sparrow Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana, improper display of license plate and expired license plate.

A deputy was traveling west on U.S. 90 in Patterson when he observed a vehicle pass his patrol unit with a license plate partially obstructed by the license plate frame. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Mitchell. Through the investigation, marijuana was found. She was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Davonte Javon Williams, 27, of Bowman Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was patrolling the area of U.S. 90 East near Patterson when he observed a vehicle turn left onto Church Street in Patterson in front of vehicles, causing them to throw on their brakes to avoid a collision. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Williams. Through the stop, dispatch advised the deputy that Williams’ license was suspended. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Stacey Lynn Grubb, 39, of Iberia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on charges of theft and on an active warrant through Franklin on the charge of self-mutilation of a prisoner and on a warrant for theft.

A deputy was conducting a walk-through of a local business in Bayou Vista when he observed a female subject who he knew held an active warrant for her arrest exiting the business and departing in a vehicle. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the subject, identified as Grubb. She was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Charlie Kelly III, 22, of Sandi Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage. Officers were on patrol in the area of U.S. 90 when they observed a vehicle traveling eastbound and swerving in the lane of travel.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver was identified as Kelly. While speaking with Kelly, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Kelly was jailed and later released on a $3,750 bond.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Bradley A. Richardson, 20, of Leo Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was jailed with no bond set.