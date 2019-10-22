Police make separate domestic abuse arrests

In two separate events, arrests were made for charges of battery of a dating partner by strangulation, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Jacob Savoy, 29, of Eana Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Saturday on a charge of battery of dating partner strangulation.

Officers were called to a local motel on La.182 in reference to a 911 hang-up call. The victim ran up to the officers stating she had just been assaulted. The complainant advised her dating partner, Savoy, had just committed a battery on her by choking, Blair said.

Officers observed signs on the victim that were consistent with a battery. Officers were able to locate Savoy at the motel and place him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Miguel E. Angel, 30, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Saturday on charges of battery of dating partner strangulation, criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and resisting an officer. Officers were called to Federal Avenue in reference to a domestic battery. Officers learned from the victim that her dating partner had choked her and damaged her cell phone so she could not call for help, Blair said.

The victim advised the incident had taken place at their residence on Belanger Street. When officers arrived at the Belanger Street residence, Angel, fled the residence on foot. Officers gave foot chase for several blocks and were able to apprehend him on Hilda Street, Blair said. Angel was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 104 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Tyler Joseph Aucoin, 31, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Friday on warrants for the charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, improper supervision of a minor and failure to appear. The warrant stems from a Sept. 7 complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department.

Officers were called to Lawrence Park for a person passed out while two young children were left unattended. Officers located Aucoin lying on the ground passed out in an intoxicated condition and observed two unattended children between the ages of 2 and 4 nearby.. Officers later learned the two children were under the care of Aucoin.

Officers were able to summon a legal guardian to the scene to take custody of the children. A warrant was issued for Aucoin’s arrest and on Oct. 18 officers came into contact with Aucoin on Federal Avenue. He was placed under arrest for warrants held by Morgan City Police Department and City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Gordan J Phillip, 53, of Grace Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear. Phillip was located and placed under arrest at the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Kayla Renee’ Jones, 20, of Field Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for failure to appear. Jones was located at the Patterson Police Department and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking. During the booking process, officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in her purse. She was jailed.

—Frank Wade Simmons, 47, of Gates Loop in Manvel, Texas., was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated. Officers were called to a local business on La. 182 about a person causing a disturbance. Officers learned from the complainant that Simmons was in the business in an intoxicated state and threatening customers, Blair said. Officers were able to locate Simmons a short distance from the scene and place him under arrest. He was jailed.

—Kelly Joseph Hukill II, 30, of Saturn Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear. Hukill was located at the Berwick Police Department and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Chad F Gobert, 47, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on a charge of first offense possession of marijuana and warrants for three counts of failure to appear. An officer working a security detail at a local business on La. 182 observed Gobert smoking suspected marijuana in the parking lot. The officer made contact with Gobert and found he was in possession of suspected marijuana. A warrants check revealed the 32nd District Court held an active warrant and the 16th District Court held two active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Kyra Williams, 28, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for a charge of possession of marijuana. Williams was located at a business on La. 70 and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the Morgan City Police Department. She was jailed.

—Amanda Martin, 38, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Sunday on warrants for the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17. The warrant stems from a May 7 investigation conducted by the Morgan City Police Department. Officers investigating a disturbance at a local motel came into contact with Martin. Martin was found to be in the possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the presence of two small children under the age of 17, Blair said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Martin. She was located at the Morgan City Police Department on Oct. 20 and placed under arrest. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 103 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Nailah Lynette Williams, 27, of SW Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Williams was located at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the warrant. Williams was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed with no bond set.

—Glenn Cornell Calloway, 48, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 in Morgan City. He made contact with the driver, Calloway. It was learned that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office held active warrants for Calloway’s arrest. He was jailed with no bond set.

—Brandon Michael LeBlanc, 33, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Saturday on charges of brake lights required, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista when he observed a vehicle traveling without an operable brake light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, LeBlanc. Drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to LeBlanc were located. He was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

—Chane Anthony Favors, 44, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:03 a.m. Saturday on charges of bicycle equipment required for night operation, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer by giving false information and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone. A deputy was dispatched to Grace Street in the Siracusa area in reference to shots fired. The deputy made contact with Favors who was riding a bicycle in the area without proper lighting. Through the stop, the deputy located drugs on Favors person, Smith said.

Favors provided a false name to the deputy. The location of the stop was less than 2,000 feet of a church. It was also learned that Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for Favors arrest. He was jailed with bond set at $4,750.

—Stephen Horace Minton, 61, of Matthews Lane in Magnolia, Texas., was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 in reference to a reckless vehicle. The deputy located the vehicle, which was driving in the center of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Minton, and located alcohol and drugs in the vehicle. He was jailed with bond set at $2,500.

—Constance L. Haughton, 30, of Alvin Street in Napoleonville, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—Ashley S. Ducre, 28, of Terrebonne Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was dispatched to a business on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista in reference to a fight in progress. It was learned that Haughton and Ducre were involved in a fistic encounter. They were jailed and released on a summons to appear on Jan. 10.

—Donovantae Lamarcus Ozenne, 24, of Robertson Street in New Iberia, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of procedures on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle and no driver’s license. A deputy was responding to a complaint travelling on U.S. 90 with overhead lights and sirens activated. A vehicle moved to the left lane of travel and applied its brakes then moved towards the left median, stopping partially in the roadway obstructing passage. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ozenne. Through the stop, it was learned that Ozenne did not have a valid driver’s license. He was jailed with bond set at $750.

—Cherelle Rener, 35, of Pellerin Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a charge of careless operation. A deputy was stationary on Ralph Darden Parkway when he observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Rener. He was issued a summons to appear in court on Jan. 10.

—Miranda Jean Topham, 38, of Saturn Road Lot 1 in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on charges of theft and sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription. A deputy was dispatched to a business on U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Witnesses observed Topham swap price tags on items in the store then fail to scan some items at checkout. The deputy located medication on Topham for which she did not have a prescription. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Amanda Nicole Martin, 38, of Mercury Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of methamphetamines and possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone. A deputy was patrolling the area of Southeast Boulevard when he observed a vehicle travelling without an operable license plate lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Martin, who was a passenger in the vehicle. It was learned that Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for Martin’s arrest. K-9 Jace arrived on the scene and conducted an open air sniff on the vehicle. K-9 Jace positively alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Upon placing Martin under arrest, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. She was jailed.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest:

—Naquel Deron Dotch, 30, of Garber Street in Morgan City, for charges of theft, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse battery involving strangulation with child endangerment.

On July 21 deputies were called to Delaune Street near Napoleonville in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputies interviewed the victim who was a domestic partner of Dotch. Deputies determined that Dotch had hit the female, broke her phone and stole $170 incash. Deputies filed applicable arrest warrants against Dotch and entered the information into the state database. Dotch had fled the area.

In an unrelated incident, deputies responded to the same residence on Nov. 25, 2016, again related to a disturbance. In that incident, Dotch allegedly beat the woman with a closed fist, released his dog to bite her and choked her. In that case, a young child was present. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her injuries. As a result of that incident, deputies filed a number of charges against Dotch, but he had fled the area prior to the deputy’s arrival.

On Thursday, Dotch was located and arrested. He was jailed with no bond set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrests:

—Rhondalyn Butler, 33, of O Street in Patterson, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Sunday on warrants for other jurisdiction. She was jailed with no bond set.

—Travis Gerod Griffin, 31, of Como Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. Sunday on warrants for other jurisdiction on charges of criminal neglect of family. He was jailed and released on own recognizance.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.