Police make arrest on marijuana charges old and new

Narcotics detectives found a Morgan City man with marijuana intended for sale, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Justin Anthony Michael LaCaze, 27, of Fortune Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia and on warrants for charges of second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives conducting an investigation in the area of Front Street came into contact with LaCaze. He was found in possession of suspected marijuana that was intended for sale in the Morgan City area, Blair said. He was also found in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 33 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Jody Ray Cubbedge Sr., 61, of Seventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. An officer came into contact with Cubbedge in the area of Federal Avenue and Orange Street. A warrant check revealed the 16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

—Michele Cherie Jackson, 49, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear. Jackson was located at St. Mary Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on an active warrant held by the City Court of Morgan City. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 44 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Bria Da’mir Parker, 18, of Three B’s Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of simple battery and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy was advised by dispatch of a disturbance taking place on Pluto Street. The deputy observed a female, later identified as Parker, hitting a male subject. Parker resisted with force when the deputy took her into custody. She was jailed with bail set at $5,000.

—Dennis Manual Gonzales, 31, of Shannon Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday for probation violation. A deputy was patrolling the area of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia when he observed a vehicle cross the centerline prior to making a right turn onto the La. 182 frontage road.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and a passenger, identified as Gonzales. Dispatch advised the deputy that Gonzales held an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Janell Ourso, 63, of Jessie Street in Jeanerette, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Barrow Street in Amelia when he observed a vehicle go off the road, nearly striking a trash can.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Ourso. Ourso was observed attempting to hide drugs, and subsequently drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in her possession and in the vehicle. She was jailed with no bail set.

—George Davison Harvey III, 37, of Cane Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and improper turn and/or failure to give required signal.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Cane Road in Bayou Vista when he saw Harvey who he knew held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Harvey and advised him of the active warrant. Harvey was jailed with no bail set.

—Daniel Michael Elliot, 20, of Autumn Blossom Avenue in Reddell, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Thursday on an active warrant for a charge of theft. A deputy was patrolling the area of Cane Road in Bayou Vista when he saw Elliot who he knew held an active warrant.

The deputy made contact with Elliot and advised him of the active warrant. Elliott was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—A male juvenile, 11, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

—A female juvenile, 13, of Berwick, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace fighting.

Officers responded to Berwick Junior High School in regard to juveniles involved in a physical altercation.

An arrest was made of a male juvenile and further investigation led to the arrest of a female juvenile. Both juveniles were released to the custody of their parents/guardians.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.