Police investigating shooting on Shannon Street

On December 9, around 9:33 p.m. Morgan City Police Department Officers responded to the area of Shannon Street in Morgan City due to shots being fired, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release. Officers learned that one subject suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Morgan City Police Detectives at 985-380-4605.