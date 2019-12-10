Article Image Alt Text

Police investigating shooting on Shannon Street

Tue, 12/10/2019 - 11:35am

On December 9, around 9:33 p.m. Morgan City Police Department Officers responded to the area of Shannon Street in Morgan City due to shots being fired, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release. Officers learned that one subject suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Morgan City Police Detectives at 985-380-4605.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019