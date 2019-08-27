Police: Hundreds of pills seized at checkpoint

Staff Report

Berwick police officers conducting a sobriety checkpoint Friday arrested a Denham Springs woman for possession of several hundred prescription pills and fopr drunk driving, Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. said in a news release.

Her passenger, a Morgan City man, was also found to have an open container, Leonard said.

—Nancy Blondeau, 49, of Thames Drive in Denham Springs, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (Adderall and oxycodone), possession of Schedule II (Vyvanse, hydrocodone and Zenzedi), possession of a legend drug (Naproxen), possession of oxycodone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

—Terry Richards, 53, of Tupelo Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Friday on a charge of open container.

Officers came into contact with a vehicle while conducting a sobriety checkpoint on La. 182 in the Berwick city limits. The driver was screened by officers and was suspected of operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The driver was identified as Blondeau and was removed from the vehicle as well as her passenger, Richards, who was in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Blondeau was given a field sobriety test which she failed, Leonard said.

Officers noted a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the cab. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located marijuana as well as a large amount of prescription medications which Blondeau had no valid prescription. Blondeau was later transported to Berwick Police Department, where she submitted to the state’s breath test and also a blood alcohol kit. She was jailed with no bail set. Richards was jailed and released on a $301 bond. Several hundred prescription pills were seized in this investigation.

Leonard also reported the following arrests:

—Joseph James, 38, of Iberia Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice, improper lane usage, open container and driving under suspension.

Officers were in the area of U.S. 90 West when they observed a vehicle cross the fog line several times. A traffic stop was initiated, however officers indicated that the vehicle took longer than normal to stop. The vehicle stopped and the driver was identified as James.

Officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and also observed an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle, Leonard said. A check revealed that James was operating his vehicle with a suspended license. Officers observed James chewing a piece of what was suspected marijuana, Leonard said.

The officer indicated that he observed pieces of marijuana on James’ mouth area and asked him several times to spit it out. James spit out a piece of an empty baggie, Leonard said. James was jailed and released on a $2,500 bond.

—Landon Robinson, 34, of Short Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Sunday for charges of driving under suspension and license plate light required. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La. 182 at a local business for a vehicle operating without a license plate light. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Robinson. A warrant check revealed that Robinson was driving with a suspended license. He was jailed and released on a $252 bond.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 128 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Carl Joseph Batiste, 56, of Taft Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10 a.m. Friday on warrants for four counts failure to appear. Batiste turned himself in to the Morgan City Police Department on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Michael W. Federer, 55, of Theriot Alley in Berwick, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear. Federer was located at St. Landry Parish Detention Center on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Hailey Comeaux, 19, of Reno Street in Pierre Part, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 70 and Fig Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Comeaux. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension. She was jailed.

—Donald Thomas Dupree, 20, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 10:37 a.m. Saturday on charges of careless operation and possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax). An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of La. 182 and Seventh Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Dupree. Dupree was found in possession of Xanax without a prescription. He was jailed.

—Chad Allen Ross Jr., 26, of East Garner Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. Saturday on charges of stop sign violation, expired driver’s license, expired inspection sticker, fourth offense possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a traffic violation in the area of Freret Street and Federal Avenue. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Ross. A computer check revealed his driver’s license was expired. The officer observed the vehicle Ross was driving had an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker displayed. Ross was found in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—Michael Jack, 42, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

—Olinda Stoker, 42, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Sunday on charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace.

Officers were called to the intersection of La. 182 and Florence Street about two people fighting in the roadway. When officers arrived they located Jack and Stoker matching the description. The officer learned both Jack and Stoker had committed batteries on each other. Both were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and the following arrests were reported:

—Dandre Prince, 23, of Napoleon Street in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. A deputy patrolling the area of La. 182 near Old Spanish Trail observed a vehicle pull over and activate its emergency flashers. The deputy pulled over to check on the driver, Prince, and render help if needed. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Prince did not possess a driver’s license and marijuana belonging to Prince was located. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Martin Luther Chapman, 37, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Saturday for turning movements/ required signals and driving under suspension. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to signal when making a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Chapman, who was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear in court Nov. 8.

—Alyshia Maxine Carlton, 29, of Clark Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana and signaling required. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a female walking in the middle of a dimly lit road. The deputy made contact with the female, Carlton, to check on her safety. During the stop, the deputy learned that Carlton held an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Shakettia Nichole Skinner, 28, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Saturday for turning movements/ required signals and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Siracusaville when he observed a vehicle fail to use a signal when making a turn. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Skinner, and learned that there was an active warrant for her arrest. She was jailed and released on a $450 bond.

—Jonathan Dean Brown Sr., 59, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday on a warrant for purse snatching. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a male with a flashlight looking in a mailbox in the early hours of the morning.

Due to complaints in the area of subjects pulling on doors during the night, the deputy made an investigatory stop. During the stop, the deputy made contact with Brown and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.