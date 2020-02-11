Police get threat report, make gun, drug arrest

Officers received a complaint about a Morgan City man making threating phone calls to a dating partner that led to his arrest and he was found to be in possession of marijuana, meth and a loaded handgun, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

James Davonte Green, 26, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of marijuana (under 14 grams), possession of methamphetamine (2-28 grams), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, warrants for simple assault and telephone harassment, and fugitive warrants for Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 29, the Morgan City Police Department investigated a complaint in which Green was identified as the person making threating phone calls to a dating partner. Monday, officers located Green in the area of First Street and Saint Claire Street, placed him under arrest, and found in his possession suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded handgun. A computer check revealed Green was a convicted felon and was a wanted fugitive from Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Ascension Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed.