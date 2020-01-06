Police: Camera captures theft of laptop from vehicle

Police received a report of a vehicle theft where a laptop was stolen and surrounding surveillance video captured the burglary, leading to an arrest, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Beau Snyder, 21, of Riverview Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple burglary.

On Jan. 2, officers with the Morgan City Police Department initiated an investigation of a vehicle burglary. Officers learned a laptop and laptop carrying case were stolen during the vehicle burglary.

Officers were able to locate surveillance footage in the area with the suspect in possession of the stolen laptop. On Jan. 3, officers were able to locate Snyder, matching the description, walking in the area of Egle Street and Federal Avenue. During the investigation, evidence was revealed linking Snyder to the vehicle burglary. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Bradford G. Jones, 41, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear. Jones was located at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and placed under arrest on active warrants held by the City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Angie Renea Stanford, 53, of Dale Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Thursday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated and possession of an alcoholic beverage container in public. Officers were called to a business on Roderick Street about an intoxicated female causing a disturbance. Officers came into contact with Stanford who was causing a disturbance. Officers observed she was in an intoxicated condition and in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 29 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Dowayne Charlot, 43, of M Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:29 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family and on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for battery of a dating partner.

A deputy was dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista in response to a male subject lying on the ground unresponsive. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Charlot, who was sleeping. A warrants check revealed that Charlot held active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Kyle Jesse Sanders, 47, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family and resisting an officer.

A deputy was dispatched to the Berwick Police Department to assist them in locating Sanders who held active warrants for his arrest. Deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Berwick Police Department located Sanders at a residence on Third Street. He was jailed with bail set at $20,788.84.

—Aljacia Jerelyn James, 26, of Prairie Road North in Franklin, was arrested at 4:34 a.m. Thursday on charges of failure to dim headlights, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug-free zone and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Prairie Road North near Centerville observed a vehicle with its headlights on bright, failing to dim them for other motorists. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, James. Dispatch advised the deputy that James’ license was suspended. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia belonging to James were also located. She was jailed and later released on a $4,750 bond.

—Larandon Kendall Hawkins, 29, of Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles and possession of marijuana. A deputy patrolling the area of Verdun Lane near Franklin observed a vehicle with a license plate cover obstructing the license plate. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hawkins. Through the stop, marijuana belonging to Hawkins was located. He was arrested and released on a summons to appear March 1.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.